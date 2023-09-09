tigers made the hiring of Marcelo Flores before the closing of the transfer market of the MX League. The UANL team definitively took over the services of the 19-year-old midfielder, which has generated much criticism in the Mexican soccer environment.
The feline box is not distinguished by training or giving young players many opportunities, so It seems that Marcelo Flores will not have many minutes or opportunities with the first team in the Apertura 2023. This decision could stop the development of one of the top Mexican promises.
The former Arsenal player’s decision has been harshly criticized by various members of the media. In the program La Última Palabra, on the Fox Sports network, they analyzed this signing and strongly criticized the UANL group.
The panelists of this program considered that the transfer policy of the UANL team is wrong and that it is hurting Mexican soccer. In the last two tournaments, Tigres has signed Diego Lainez, Eugenio Pizzuto and now Marcelo Flores, three young players who were active in Europe.
“We are a shame, it is the truth. All the countries on the planet seek how to make their boys go and stay and here we offer them everything to return (…) It seems unfortunate to me that young people want to return to Mexican soccer at that age”
– Salim Chartouni, LUP
In the same mood, the reporter Fernando Cevallos affirmed that these three players had everything to continue in Europe, since they have a community passport.
“It is no longer just putting very high clauses that drive away interest in Europe, now they repatriate them the first time”
– Fernando Cevallos, LUP
