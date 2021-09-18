Meeting high-level politics took away held yesterday at the Government Palace. It was treated from a meeting headed by the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Ibarra Pedroza, and attended by the President of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute of Jalisco, Guillermo? lvarez Cross; and leaders of all political parties registered in the state. ?The topic? discuss the formula for the allocation of public resources to political institutes. All the participants commented on the matter, but those who made concrete proposals were the representatives of the Futuro, Hagamos and the Institutional Revolutionary parties. Among the agreements is? the commitment of the presiding counselor of the IEPC that the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute carry out a technical budget analysis that is based on the local distribution of the stock market. At the end of the day, and that was not said at the meeting, the parties will reach an agreement that leaves everyone happy.

Later that Alberto Esquer, state secretary of Social Assistance, said publicly that the next governor of Jalisco could leave Tlajomulco, they say that officials of that municipality, governed by Salvador Zamora, have already requested permission to go to measure the Government Palace and Casa Jalisco offices. Jokes aside, there is in the conurbation municipality the idea that the mayor (re-elected) Salvador Zamora s? It has the possibility of running in the inmates of the Citizen Movement towards 2024, and for this they will seek to work, although as good politicians, they say they will do so without neglecting their obligations towards citizens. Ace? that he has three orange shooters eager to succeed Enrique Alfaro: Pablo Lemus, Salvador Zamora and Alberto Esquer himself, whom many see as a rider’s stringers. What about women?Then the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation ended. for ruling that Governors Enrique Alfaro, of Jalisco; and Francisco Garc? a Cabeza de Vaca, from Tamaulipas, yes? They violated the electoral law by disseminating government propaganda in past political campaigns. Now the local congresses (each one separately, of course) will have to impose the necessary sanctions. .



