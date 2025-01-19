Diego Simeone’s controversial words about the refereeing of Real Madrid continue to cause a stir. The Atleti coach was extremely critical of a possible penalty in favor of Celta not whistled in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey against the whites, and after a categorical response from Carlo Ancelotti, Dani Ceballos’s turn to respond has come.

“The party of [el pasado jueves] I didn’t see it, but They told me that there were episodes like the ones that have been going on for 100 years.“I don’t know what surprises you,” the Argentine coach said in the press conference prior to the league match in which Atlético de Madrid lost to Leganés, a match that was also not without controversy.

After Real Madrid’s defeat of Unión Deportiva Las Palmas, Dani Ceballos spoke to the media in a mixed zone, and did not reserve his opinions on Simeone’s statements: “I think that Cholo still hasn’t overcome the two finals he lost against Real Madrid. They have their opinions and we have to continue working. We continue winning and enjoying the victory,” said the Andalusian midfielder.

The Madrid player ’19’ is not the only one to respond to the mattress coach. Carlo Ancelotti, in his own press conference, had words towards Cholo: “These are things that are said for the gallery. The entire football world is aware of what Real Madrid represents in its 125 years of history. I guess they are thorns that hurt“said the boss of the Real Madrid bench.