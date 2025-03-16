The Frenchman Kylian Mbappé was the main protagonist of Real Madrid’s victory against Villarreal in ceramics. His two goals allowed the white team to take the three points To become a provisional Laliga leader, but he left with the thorn of not doing hat-trick.

His frustration for not scoring three goals to Villarreal was reflected in a small touch with Arda Güler. The Turk, instead of passing it to Mbappé that had everything face for 1-3decided to throw goal and explode the French crack.

The ball reached the feet of the 20 -year -old footballer on the side of the area. Mbappé and Vinícius were inside the area, in good position to finish off, but Güler decided to face and suck goal, But his shot went very high and for the band.

The ‘reproaches’ came by that action. Vinícius and Bellingham showed their disapproval raising their arms, while Mbappé, much more expressive, exploded while moving and crouched his head with resignation.

On his numbers this season, Mbappé said after the match: “I feel very good. My 2025 is going very well on a personal level and with the team. My job is to help the team to win. The goals are important, but they are only numbers. If marking more goals than Cristiano or Ronaldo Nazario does not mean that it is bigger, the important thing is to help win titles; It is only worth scoring goals if we win the League, the Champions and the Cup. “