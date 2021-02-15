“ Q hen men can no longer change things, they change words ”, said Jean Jaurès. An assertion that should be updated today in the light of ” new world “ : “When the government does not know how to change things, it creates a toll free number. “ In his time, Nicolas Sarkozy issued an injunction “A news item, a law” his mantra; it is now up to Macronie to get agitated by launching a raft of free phone numbers supposed to answer all evils. The latest concerns the fight against discrimination (3928) and is accompanied by a digital platform (antidiscrimination.fr). This is a promise made by Emmanuel Macron, on December 9, 2020, after acknowledging that ” this issue , we haven’t settled it ”, despite his “Commitments”. An initiative that made scream in the ranks of the police, because it de facto the existence of facial checks.

Officially launched on February 12, this platform’s mission is to provide free, and sometimes legal, support to victims of discrimination related to age, origin, gender or disability. The Élysée prides itself on allocating it a budget of “3.5 million euros” for its first year of operation. Its management is entrusted to the Defender of Rights: these are therefore “Specifically trained persons” and “Listening specialists in non-discrimination law” at the other end of the five open lines. Fifteen people have been hired. But if the strengthening of resources is real, the device is nothing new: the platform already existed but concerned the five missions of the Defender of Rights. In addition to being a discount response to this problem, this number only allows “To offer more direct and visible access” to the pre-existing device.

Above all, this platform is just the tree that hides the forest of hastily designed green numbers. Since 2017, the executive has launched at least fifteen, but entrusts their management to private providers. For students in an emergency? 0 806 000 278. For bed bug victims? 0 806 706 806. For owners worried about mutilation suffered by horses? 0 800 738 908. Little trained on complex subjects, the listeners often content themselves with reading their files. For example, the issue on Covid-19 fell into the hands of Teleperformance, a French multinational that does not respect labor rights. For this mission, the company recruited, according to the central CGT union delegate Samira Alaoui, “Temporary workers without any experience”. Proof that these hotlines are more about advertising than concrete action.