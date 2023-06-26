EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“Red as coals, Brazil”. The bright red color of its wood first named the tree, and then the country. When the first Portuguese conquistadors began to explore the tropical forest on the Atlantic coast, they quickly stumbled upon a tree whose reddish wood could be used to dye fabric. Those ember-like fibers could achieve the brilliant scarlet red coveted by kings and aristocrats across half of Europe. The discovery of Pau Brasil (Palo Brasil, Paubrasilia Echinata) caused a furor and the tree began to be felled en masse. Those who traded with him began to call themselves ‘brasileiros’. More than 500 years later, other Brazilians are now fighting to resurrect the species. Among them is Patricia da Rosa, a biologist and botanist from the Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ) who has set out to take a general x-ray of her condition, find out how many are left to understand what can be done to save it.

Accompanying her on one of her expeditions is not an easy thing. In the Pedra Branca mountain range, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Rosa advances through the jungle like a true explorer: covered from head to toe (proof against mosquitoes, snakes, and uncomfortable vines) and wearing a vest Full of gadgets, he goes up to a steep part of the jungle where he knows there are about thirty specimens. The path is quite imaginary. She is accompanied by a colleague, the biologist Jaílton Costa, who opens the way through the lush vegetation with a machete. Along the way, the two stop constantly, wondering what species that flower belongs to or commenting on how well that bush has grown since the last time they passed through here. After a while, the first warning signs appear: the “companion” species. This is what they call the most common trees that usually appear in the same area where the Pau Brasil grows. You have to be vigilant, because if they are, it is possible that the illustrious vegetable is too, although the track, of course, does not always work. Upon reaching the hot zone, botany does not hide her joy. “What beauty! Look how they have grown!” She takes out her tape measure to measure the trunks and her enormous multi-meter pruning shears to reach the crown and take some leaf samples for the university herbalist.

Jailton Costa finds a regenerant of Pau Brasil, which are small young trees with little age and that show signs of how the species is developing in Guaratiba, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leonardo Carrato

The visit is especially productive because it finds five new little trees, barely a few centimeters, the so-called “regenerators”. She surrounds them with a black cloak so she can measure and photograph them well and then carefully walks away, hoping they survive the challenging climb into the sky. They will not have any extra help: no irrigation, no fences, no signage to prevent an accidental stepping on them that could be fatal. Better to be discreet and that they grow like the thousands of plants that are around them, although they are not. Not just because they are in danger of extinction. This small group is also possibly the southernmost in Brazil. The Pau Brasil is located mainly on the east coast of the country, between the states of Rio Grande do Norte and Rio de Janeiro, precisely the coast where colonization began and which today is one of the most populated areas of the country. The few remaining specimens grow in the most remote and driest areas of the Atlantic Forest, an exuberant tropical forest biome. They can reach 30 meters (not to be confused with the small Brazilwood plant, which is used ornamentally in many countries). The Pau Brasil is an imposing tree, with a robust trunk and tiny leaves. Before the name given to it by the Portuguese, the natives called it Ibirapitanga, since in Tupi-Guarani ybirá is a tree, and pitangared.

Already with her samples in her backpack, and happy to have discovered new specimens, Da Rosa comments that fragmentation “is the great drama of the Atlantic Forest, and of Pau Brasil.” The specimens that remain are in pieces of jungle very far from each other. Bees, the main pollinators, are unable to carry pollen from one population to another, so the risk of “genetic ruin” increases. The quality of their genetic material decreases so much that if a pest suddenly appears, the invader may win the battle, because the trees will already be badly weakened. The lack of genetic renewal is not the only threat that still weighs on the species. The times of illegal cutting did not remain in the times of the caravels, it continues to be a problem in the 21st century.

Patricia Rosa points to the upper part where she identified a Pau Brasil based on the characteristics of the leaves of the species found in Guaratiba, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leonardo Carrato

Logging for dyeing took a breather from the 17th century, when chemical compounds appeared, but then came the fashion for musical instruments. Due to its hardness and the length of its fibers, Pau Brasil is highly valued for making bows for wind instruments, such as violins and double basses. The species has been in the red book of Brazilian flora since 1968, but even so, as botanist Haroldo Cavalcante explains, its wood continues to be traded illegally. Cavalcante has been working with this tree for 40 years and is the country’s leading specialist in this species. He supervises the work that Da Rosa is developing at the National School of Tropical Botany of the Rio Botanical Garden to shed light on the current situation of the tree, and he also carries out expeditions to count them in the State of Espírito Santo, north of Rio. He explains that many slats leave the country classified as wood from other trees, and that batches of wood that supposedly were cut decades ago, when the tree was not protected, are also legally traded. The lack of controls and traceability makes fraud the norm.

Last year, the Federal Police dismantled an organization that illegally felled Pau Brasil specimens inside a national park and that came to invoice 370 million reais (76 million dollars or 70.6 million euros) exporting its wood. In the past two years, authorities have confiscated more than 72,000 rods that were going to leave Brazil illegally to be turned into delicate bows that will play sophisticated classical music notes. It is a very lucrative business: in Brazil, the bows are purchased for values ​​that do not usually exceed 40 reais (eight dollars, 7.6 euros), but abroad the bows can cost up to 14,600 reais (3,000 dollars, 2,800 euro).

Patricia Rosa uses binoculars to observe the leaves of the trees in order to identify the population of Pau Brasil found in Guaratiba, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leonardo Carrato

The last census of Pau Brasil was carried out in 2012, and since then there are no updated data. It is not known for sure how many trees remain, but Cavalcante fears that the work of his pupil will not exactly bring good news: “It continues in critical condition, in the last ten years we have seen how many populations have declined, especially due to illegal exploitation (…) those that remain are in very small areas, and are not protected”, he warns. The main problem now, he says, is that the illegal trade increased dramatically after China entered the violin bow market.

Da Rosa is preparing to travel to the northeast of Brazil at the end of this year to continue counting trees, and in 2025 he plans to finish his study, which he hopes will help the authorities draw up definitive public policies to save the species. The priority, according to him, should be to protect what little remains and try to connect those areas with reforested corridors. The presence of Pau Brasil in nurseries is already quite common, and in fact in cities like Rio de Janeiro it is already widely used as an ornamental tree in streets and squares. The challenge is for it to grow in the middle of the jungle, where it has many competitors and also many more threats. The young botanist knows very well that Brazilian children hear about this tree for the first time in History classes, but she insists all the time that she is not doing archeology work. “The Pau Brasil tells us about the past, but it also tells us what we will do in the future for the conservation of the Atlantic Forest”, she assures, already convinced in the car on the way home. When you arrive, there’s no lying down to rest: you’ll have to hurry and place all the leaf samples in the wooden presses before they wither.