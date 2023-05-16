We receive and publish the press release:

Create a clay leaf with your own hands, engrave a skill on it that we want to celebrate or conquer and then pose it among hundreds of other leaves, shaped by as many hands. One crown, many talents and a growing tree: the Tree of identities. A multi-coloured mural, a wonderful mosaic, a living work of art born from participation.

The aim is the regeneration of areas at risk but full of life. The goal is the human connection between individual citizens and groups who rediscover the community. The relationship with others, the sharing of a moment of common growth are the glue of a unique experience that transforms the urban landscape and allows our potential to express itself with concrete actions.

On the occasion of the Sustainable Development Festival from 25 May to 1 June we await you in Rome – Piazza dell’Immacolata. In particular, on May 27 anyone can become part of this collective work of art and add their leaf-ability. Participation is free, upon reservation, to the email [email protected] Materials and instructions will be provided at 17:00 directly in the square.

The Identity Trees are found throughout Italy and are a symbol of regeneration and dedication to respect for human rights, in particular the right to education, as enshrined in Goal number 4 of the sustainable development objectives of the UN 2030 agenda and by Art . 26 of the Declaration of Human Rights.

“Education must be directed to the full development of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. It must promote understanding, tolerance, friendship among all nations, racial and religious groups, and must foster the work of the United Nations for the maintenance of peace”.

The Tree of Identities work and training course is a project promoted by APS Happy Coaching and Counseling, a non-profit organization operating nationally and internationally. By collaborating with schools, companies, associations and administrations, we want to disseminate tools for personal and group growth.

More than 12 thousand people in these 9 years of activity have created their own leaf, during our training events based on the Lean Art Coaching methodology. Today trees have managed to change the face of many places. From the Settebagni station to those of Monterotondo and Battipaglia (SA), from the parks in the center such as the Calipari gardens in Piazza Vittorio (RM), to the more distant ones such as the park of the rebirth of Baronissi (SA) or the Tiber reserve farfa a Nazzano (RM), each Tree represents and enhances the uniqueness of the various educating communities that inhabit and experience those spaces.

Now the new challenge, born following a fundraising launched with Banca Etica Sgr and Productions from below, is the regeneration of the small square of San Lorenzo (Piazza dell’Immacolata) in Rome, opposite the entrance to the Psychology department of Sapienza . An area that has known so much degradation over the years, but also so much social value.

Art, therefore, as a means of urban regeneration, a tool for training, cohesion and social well-being: we choose to give beauty to those who pass by, trying to be a source of inspiration and involvement. The skills that are declared are a promise to the community that translate into concrete projects and actions with training sessions in schools and communities.

A unique opportunity to increase the well-being of all of us by investing in the new generations and beyond. The project is sponsored by the second municipality, the Italian Alliance for sustainable development.

We are convinced that the only sustainable progress is the one designed and structured with the valorisation of the person at the center through his Formation. Awareness, individual skills and competences as an engine and a means to express one’s potential in society.