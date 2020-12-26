This year, children were left without traditional New Year trees, matinees and guests. Most will have to celebrate the New Year in a close family circle. How to entertain the offspring so that the house and, most importantly, the nerves of the parents remain intact?

About this “AiF” told Senior Researcher, Laboratory of Cognitive Research, Institute of Social Sciences, RANEPA, Ph.D. in Psychology and dad of four children Kirill Khlomov…

Planning fun

The main thing is to treat the task of designing leisure time with attention. If earlier it was possible to relax in the city spontaneously, to choose entertainment for yourself from a huge variety, now the choice is small. First, parents should ask themselves the question: “What am I willing to do for this?” If you let everything go by itself, then nothing terrible will happen. Most likely, most of the children will provide their leisure time on their own, spending it with gadgets, as they already know how. The second option – they will have fun in the company of friends in the nearest shopping centers, where there are food courts. The second difficulty is the different interests of family members. To avoid conflicts on this basis, we all need to agree together. You can invite each family member to think and write their own options for each day of the vacation.

If you choose the organization of children’s leisure time, then another task for parents is to help children get involved, become interested and switch to something. The question is how much parents are willing to invest their energy, time, so that holidays do not become commonplace, but could be remembered.

Board and other games

The traditional version of home entertainment is board games, charades, etc. The most important thing here – so that all participants want to play and be happy with each other. For example, the simplest and safest is “Wishes”: everyone will compose the events they dream about in the new year. They can be hung on a Christmas tree in envelopes, baked into cookies, just folded into a box: “In 2021, it will happen to you …”. There is a version of the game “Secret Angels“, “Tainny Santa Claus “. Everyone pulls out a piece of paper with a name, but does not say whose name he pulled out. And then, before Christmas, every day you need to come up with something pleasant and take care of who you got. In this case, your “object of attention” should not guess who his secret angel is.

Commemorative photo

Viewing family photos together is a great activity. You can even prepare a slide show in advance. For example, ask each family member to look on the phone and select 20-30 favorite photos from the last year. Then combine them into one common movie, watch it on TV or laptop. Or suggest that each family member submit a photo story about their 2020.

Creativity and needlework

I would recommend putting as much emphasis as possible on non-computerized entertainment. There were a lot of them this year, given the distance learning. Therefore, on New Year’s holidays, you need to use the opportunity to load other parts of the brain – to switch, get different impressions. A great option is tinkering. You can choose any option – drawing, embroidery, beads, clay modeling. Everything for this is now available in stores. Making shapes out of snow is fine too. It does not require financial investments and is also good for your health – get some air.

You can also do some cooking and cook something with the children for a festive dinner – which is not art. It is important to remember that the process is more important here than the result. Sometimes, when preparing for creative activity, you have to get a little bored, and this is not scary.

Physical activity

It is extremely important for children to have at least 1.5 hours of physical activity daily. On holidays, you can organize it together with adults. If it is not planned, then children can play the fool, simply by not realizing their motor potential. Or they will begin to break something, quarrel with each other, fight, because they need to put energy somewhere. An excellent option is outdoor entertainment: sports games, an ice rink, skiing, cheesecakes, walks in the parks, etc. For more fun, you can unite several families. On the street, communication is safe from the point of view of the epidemic.

You can go on a guided tour of the area or street. Or schedule a challenge for one day – walk the route from one point to another, walk around the entire park on foot. It is worth preparing prizes for children in advance. I would not recommend making sweets as a reward. The prize is important as a symbol, as a small gift. A keychain, a small toy, a beautiful stationery will do.

If you have a car, you can try to plan a trip to nearby towns. There are many interesting places now, there is a lot of information about nearby places, and often there is something to do there.

Think about good deeds

This year, the possibilities for entertainment are limited, so you can pay more attention to other people, do something pleasant for them. From the point of view of raising children, adolescents, it is very important to do good deeds. It is no coincidence that this year active attention was drawn to volunteering. You can plan something useful, kind for the area where you are or plan to celebrate the New Year. This can be decoration of the entrance with children, including neighbors, congratulations to one of the elderly neighbors or friends. Surely not all of the neighbors are unpleasant people, and you can communicate with them and get to know more of those with whom you live next. You can take food to the shelter with the animals, convey congratulations for the sick who will celebrate the holiday in the hospital. You can invent and do something good for yourself by increasing the amount of good on Earth. At least on New Year’s holidays.

Home shows and films

And, perhaps, the pinnacle of all entertainment is home performances. It will take a lot of time, and besides, such leisure can bring a family together. Don’t be perfectionists: the goal – this not a performance as in a professional theater, but a general joy. To make it more fun, you can improvise with both genres and content. For example, put “Kolobok” as a detective, and “Little Red Riding Hood” – like a horror movie or a tragedy.

You can make a list of films, TV series that you would like to watch together. Or books that I would like to read. And after a joint viewing, arrange a discussion.

The interviewer game

Family history is something that maintains cohesion, belonging to one’s roots, and for which there is often not enough time. The New Years are an opportunity to fill this gap and tell the children something from the history of your family members. You can specially organize a space for this, and not just catch a child between games or cartoons, who is being told something that he does not want to listen to. In the latter case, it is difficult to enjoy all the participants. Maybe a joint tea party so that adults and children are ready to put away their phones for this time. Or you can play interviewers. Let’s say a child asks (and parents help) elderly relatives. The opposite option is talking about the future of the family and children. We found in our research that parents with children talk very little about the future and their professions. Despite the fact that now the world is very changeable and it is difficult to plan something, it is necessary to talk about it and now it is especially important.

Time for solitude

Holidays are expected by many as an opportunity to spend time together, but this togetherness should not be excessive. Privacy is also necessary. It is important not to go too far and not force children to be active all the time. Leaving them time to spend time alone, to plan their leisure time. But if parents want to retire, get time for themselves, then a good option is cooperation with other parents. You can agree with family friends about the watch with the children: someone will take everyone for one time, then someone for another.

Teen companies

Older children often want to celebrate the New Year in their own company, without their parents. There is nothing wrong with that, but you need to help the children design a holiday, discuss what they will do. Establish restrictions in advance: when and what time the child will return home, how often he will be in touch, etc., try to eliminate the risks associated with alcohol consumption, but at the same time not introduce total control. There is no universal advice, much depends on the company, on the children, and therefore it is important for parents to carefully join the process and show attention.