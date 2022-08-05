I don’t know who mister Adam Gunton is: yet I take the liberty of saying that, in my opinion, he is an idiot. Because no kind of frustration can lead a normal individual to launch a campaign with a title “Let’s go to Maranello to fight Ferrari”. I do not specify the date, the time, or the details of this phantom protest operation, because the idiots on the planet thrive like the wild boars in Rome and I would not like to make them, even if unintentionally, a source of inspiration. I will just repeat that the extent of this emotional reaction, among fans and fans around the world, it has no historical precedent. Only by now we have passed all the stages, from disappointment to anger to the hunt for the culprit, to arrive at pure delirium.

There Ferrari does not go on a peaceful vacation. Apart from the embarrassing past of the Hungarian GP, ​​there is a fairly bleak future also for the resumption of activities at the end of August, when it seems clear that other changes will be needed in fundamental components of the Power Unit, with consequent penalties on the grid. The fact – very likely – that Red Bull will sooner or later have to deal with some relegation on the grid, is only half consolation. Both cars are able, even starting from the bottom, to reach at least the foot of the podium. But it is the Scuderia that must recover the points, not just limit the damage.

And speaking of damage: reliability woes, in many cases, they seem to be attributable to one component, that is the shaft on which the turbocharger impellers and the MGU-H motor generator rotate. Without going too far, I think everyone knows by now that the layout of the components on the F1-75 is different than in the past. Dividing the turbo and ‘Acca’ results in a longer shaft: and when you reach the limit of 125 thousand rpm (in Mexico, for example, where the less dense air causes the turbine blades to spin faster), it is clear that even a seemingly stiff tree begins to flex and sway like those gel lamps that were all the rage in the 1970s. If you don’t remember them, worse for you, better for you. The consequences are imaginable. I can only say that such a problem is not new; it also occurred on the power units of a few years ago, which had a different configuration and a shorter turbo-generator axle.

It is not an insurmountable problem, but it involves work and development. And it also invests a very little considered aspect, so far, by keyboard jaguars. When we say that Ferrari (and Mercedes, and also the Alpine in a certain sense) “everything is done at home”, we are saying half the truth. Like everyone, the Scuderia depends on external suppliers specialize in obtaining many vital engine and chassis parts. These parts are naturally purchased by an institution that in Maranello, at least in my time, was dealing with everything that came from the outside, from pistons to photographs. In spite of themselves, suppliers are sometimes a thorn, obviously in the side. Because Formula 1 has times and hyperspace and the various Mahle, Mezzo, Honeywell or whoever is now, sometimes struggle to keep up with the requests of the client, who would like ‘sooner’ a more resistant steel or a more pump. efficient.

I can only hypothesize that certain troubles are a common evil among all teams, even if today’s rivals of Ferrari must be recognized for the ability to bring developments to the track at a faster pace, taking only a few weeks from the computer drawing to the finished piece (and here I speak above all of carbon components of the bodywork). In any case, it is one of the points to work on in Maranello. Because even if the developments now work (and this is a fact) it seems that introducing them is still too long and laborious a process, not always corresponding to the proposals and requests of the technicians. It is true that there is a budget cap, but it applies to everyone: and in any case, an efficient company is the one that produces with less waste of time and money.

I remain convinced that the F1-75 retains an absolute advantage in the lap time; but even in this strange age, where glaciers disappear but regulations freeze, becoming more reliable is still a form of development. And Ferrari, to respond in kind to all the Adam Guntons of this world, cannot afford another empty joke like in Barcelona or Baku. Then of course, sooner or later – or rather sooner rather than later – we will also need to take care of the sporting part, of the tender management. Another “tree” to grow and develop, not necessarily through pruning.