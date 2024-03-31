TO At 50 years old, Galilea Montijo is having a great time, in which she has a relationship with a Spanish model and is established as one of the most important hosts on Mexican television. The presenter shared information about the aesthetic treatments you undergo to preserve its appearance.

As he revealed, he puts your beauty and health in the hands of two doctors specialized in aesthetic and genomic medicine, who use science to perform functional anti-aging treatments. Through Instagram, the morning host Today She shared some images of her session and thanked doctors María Del Mar Guerra and Esmeralda Bastidas for their care and attention.

In the series of images published by on his Instagram account, where he accumulates millions of followers, The driver appears with her eyes closed and a nasal cannula to receive oxygen. At the same time that you receive injections in your face, another specialist applies focused ultrasound to your abdomen.

Galilea Montijo underwent a series of aesthetic treatments with doctors María Del Mar Guerra and Esmeralda Bastidas. Photo:Instagram @galileamontijo Share

Cellular technology treatments: Galilea Montijo's secret



Although she did not reveal the name of the therapies she resorted to to feel revitalized and look dazzling, The specialists he turned to are dedicated to working with genomic medicine in aesthetic applicationsas well as the use of cell therapy to improve defenses and reduce the effects of age.

Dr. María del Mar Guerra directs the Medae clinic, which is the first genomic clinic specialized in anti-aging in Mexico., as the site explains. In this place, treatments are offered based on each patient, such as the so-called 'DNA Facial', which is a “program to recover the youth and freshness of the face, without altering its physiognomy and its own beauty, which avoids risky or invasive procedures.” , describes the clinic.