Rosa Peral, guarded by the Mossos in a search of her home during the investigation into the murder of her partner. SUSANNA SÁEZ (EFE)

The treatment board of the Mas d’Enric prison (Tarragona), where Rosa Peral, convicted of the crime committed by the Urban Police, is being held, has also decided to limit the face-to-face visits she can receive in prison. In a meeting this Thursday, they have chosen to restrict their first and second degree relatives and people of first affinity from communications in call centers and face-to-face contact, according to sources familiar with the measure, which will be applied for a month, but which can be reduced depending on the evolution of the case. The woman also has limited phone calls since Tuesday.

The decision is parallel to the sanctioning file opened by the interviews that Peral granted to Catalunya Ràdio and the producer of the documentary. Rosa Peral’s ribbons, Brutal Media, breaking the internal regulations, which is a serious offense. For this reason, the Department of Justice reduced the telephone calls that the inmate can make to exclusively her immediate family members. Peral has the right at all times to speak with her lawyer, who can also visit her in prison whenever she considers it necessary.

The measure of the prison treatment board, made up of psychologists, social workers and jurists, is of a technical nature, these same sources assure, and is due to the “media overexposure” these days about their “criminal activity” and the negative consequences that it can have for your own reintegration process. These same sources emphasize that she is not linked to the sanctioning file due to the interviews, which follows its own course.

El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio He broadcast a telephone interview with Rosa Peral on Wednesday, where he criticizes the Netflix series Ethe body on fire, about the murder of his partner, Pedro Rodríguez, for which Peral and his then lover, Albert López, were sentenced to 25 and 20 years in prison respectively. The three were police officers from the Barcelona Urban Police. “They wanted to sink me,” said the inmate, about the image that has been given of her in the series and in the media. To grant the interview, Peral used authorized telephone calls to her entourage (prisoners can telephone 10 numbers chosen by them). She also did so to give an interview to the documentary Rosa Peral’s ribbonsthrough video calls in this case.

Both the limitations on telephone calls and visits have been communicated to the prison surveillance court, which has the final say on the measures applied to prisoners. Peral’s lawyer, Nuria González, has reported that her cell was searched at noon on Wednesday, and that they have not yet created a new list of telephone numbers that she can call. The Department of Justice assures that searches are common measures to verify that inmates are not hiding unauthorized material, and that the phone authorization process is ongoing. They also assure that in any emergency situation, Peral or any other prisoner in his situation can request to communicate with the outside and the director of the center authorizes it. González has said that they are waiting for the final decision of the treatment board on the sanctioning file, and if it is unfavorable for their client, they will appeal to the prison surveillance court.

The Netflix premiere of the series The body on firethe most viewed on the platform in Spain, and the documentary Rosa Peral’s ribbons, both at the same time, on the 8th, has brought back the news to one of the most media crimes of recent years in Spain. Peral and her then lover, Albert López, killed her partner, Pedro Rodríguez, by mutual agreement in May 2017. The trial lasted for two months in the Barcelona Court, where the evidence surrounded the two convicts, who today blame each other for the murder. The final ruling of the Supreme Court considers that they did it by mutual agreement and then placed the victim’s body in the trunk of her car and set it on fire next to the Foix reservoir.

