Although wireless headphones are still the wearables most popular, especially if they incorporate noise cancellation among their features, smart watches They are also kept on many users’ wish lists. And there are already many users who know What is it and what functions does a smartwatch have?

In fact, in Spain, the popularity of these watches has grown thanks to their ability to integrate multiple functions in a single accessible and easy-to-use device, from making and receiving calls directly from the wrist, recording workouts in different sports modes and monitoring indices. of health. Therefore, they are designed to simplify daily life. Although there are many brands, Huawei currently leads the market, dethroning the Apple Watch.

However, the investment in these models is not always suitable for all budgets. Of course, those who want to maintain rigorous control of their well-being and improve their quality of life can do so with more economical options that optimize personal time management. We select three of the best models under 30 euros which you can buy now on Amazon.

A 5-star smartwatch

This watch offers more than 100 sports modes. amazon





Buy for 18.04 euros



He smartwatch from Puqo offers a 1.95-inch screen, ideal for viewing data at a glance. Its elegant design is combined with functionality, allowing you to customize the watch face. It has more than 110 sports modesperfect for any active person. In addition, its IP68 water resistance will allow you to swim and carry out activities in the rain without worries.

Its price is affordable, 18.04 euros, considering its extensive range of functions, such as heart rate and sleep monitoring. A possible drawback is that its autonomy is 5-7 days, which may require frequent recharges. However, it has more than 1,600 reviews on Amazon with a rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 which, without a doubt, makes it our favorite.

Smart watch with voice assistant

Design and functionality come together in this watch. amazon





Buy for 19.95 euros



For those looking for elegance and functionality, this smartwatch by Toobur incorporates a 1.83-inch screen and a battery life of up to 10 days of use. It integrates a voice assistant that allows you to easily control home devices and set reminders. In addition, it includes menstrual cycle monitoring.

It is available for an interesting price of 19.95 euros. However, it does not allow you to reply to messages, which can be a limitation for those who depend on this feature. Even so, the more than 1,300 reviews that you have received on Amazon ensure its good value for money.

Versatile design watch with multiple dials

This model has very good ratings. amazon





Buy for 29.99 euros



This Dakofied smartwatch combines aesthetics and functionality with its large 1.85-inch screen and more than 100 customizable spheres. Its compatibility with different devices, whether Android or iOS, makes it a gadget versatile. It also allows you to control music and receive notifications effortlessly.

The cost is reasonable, 29.99 euros, although the charging duration is 5 days, an aspect to take into account for demanding users. Despite this feature, those who have already tried it give it a 4.8 stars out of 5 ratingand highlight its functionality, design and ease of use.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, taking into account their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.