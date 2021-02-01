The Tax Agency will reinforce this year the control of natural persons who appear to be non-residents in Spain. And it will do so through “massive data analysis tools”, which is a novelty in the field of “delocalized” relevant assets. In this way, there will be a specific line of control over taxpayers with relevant assets that “relocate” their residence, pretending that they are abroad, when the Tax Agency understands that they actually reside in Spain. Already throughout the past fiscal year, the residence analysis was systematically established on a wide group of taxpayers who appear as non-residents in the tax databases. This analysis carried out has facilitated the obtaining of the necessary indications to be able to determine the residence in our country of some of these relevant assets, which will allow, as of this year 2021, to intensify the control actions of relocated citizens. Thus, the Treasury advises that the result of all this will be progressively reflected in the development of verification files that will begin throughout the year.

This will be a special line of wealth analysis and control of large fortunes promoted by the Central Unit for the Control of Relevant Assets Control of the National Fraud Investigation Office. This is stated in the Annual Tax Control Plan that has been published this Monday in the Official State Gazette.

This coincides with the controversy recently raised by several youtubers, such as El Rubius, who have decided to change their residence to Andorra with the incentive to pay less taxes. A taxpayer is obliged to pay his taxes in Spain when he spends more than 183 days living in the country, although the Treasury also takes into account other factors, such as the existence in Spain of a relevant center of economic interests for the taxpayer, as well as the existence of family relationships that allow inferring residence in our country.

Distribution platforms



The Tax Agency also wants that the judicial decisions that have supported the Labor Inspection in the qualification of employees who were previously hired as self-employed workers, such as ‘riders’ or distributors, have their transfer in the regularization of tax contingencies in VAT and personal income tax that the change in job qualification carries with it.

Not only will the cases related to judicial decisions be regularized, but what these companies are doing in their tax returns will be reviewed in general, taking into account the criteria established in the sentences.

On September 23, the Supreme Court concluded that a Glovo dealer was a false self-employed person. And, with that precedent, a Barcelona social court ruled a few weeks ago that 748 Deliveroo distributors operated as false freelancers.

Consequences of covid and electronic commerce



The priority plan of the Tax Agency for this year also includes actions around the impact of the health crisis. For example, it is planned to prioritize the control of fiscal risks for taxpayers who have been least affected by the economic consequences of the pandemic. In addition, the Treasury has detected that the pandemic has had an impact on the intra-group transfer prices of multinationals and this will be an aspect that the tax control plan will take into account in 2021. And the Tax Agency also sees reasons to continue with the special plan review of pending bases started in 2020, due to the increase in negative tax bases pending compensation.

Likewise, the Treasury also takes into account in its plan that restrictions on mobility have had an impact on consumer habits, with a strong increase in internet commerce. In this sense, the AEAT seeks to ensure the tax identification of those who would have to declare VAT in Spain for their sales to final consumers located in Spain. Thus, the Inspection will control the electronic commerce platforms so that in this operation they do not evade the payment of the obligations that correspond to them.

Black economy and fraud



Regarding the fight against the underground economy, “as an essential element of fiscal control”, the Agency will continue with the characters in business for cases in which the indications of non-compliance are presented with greater clarity.

In addition, the AEAT affirms that it will continue to pay priority attention to the use of computer equipment and programs that allow and facilitate the alteration of accounting records. And, in this sense, it is also proposed to work together with the associations of companies specialized in the development and commercialization of management software, as a way to prevent the development, dissemination, commercialization, download or use of systems that allow the sales suppression.

Regarding the control in the collection phase, with measures such as the patrimonial surveillance of debtors convicted of crime, or the assumption of precautionary measures to avoid patrimonial emptying, this year will also control in a special way the “convenience” entitlements of the point of sale terminals. sale (POS), that is, of the cases in which the POS terminals are placed under the ownership of a person other than the debtor, hiding from it to avoid embargo actions.

Meanwhile, in the field of international taxation, the focus will remain on the identification of structures and patterns of behavior that unduly benefit from the low tax havens and preferential regimes, and that can be or are replicated or standardized for use by a plurality of taxpayers.

Too, As a novelty in personal income tax, a tool has been created to precede errors in the return and warn the taxpayer of them. It is expected that it can be launched already in the next Income Campaign. By virtue of this instrument, a selection will be made of declarants who may make mistakes in certain boxes of the work income section to notify them of this possible error if they decide to modify the draft offered by the Agency and avoid having to carry out a subsequent regularization .