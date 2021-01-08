Carlos San Basilio, Secretary General of the Treasury.

The Treasury announced this Friday that in 2021 it will make a total net issuance of 100,000 million euros. And consequently this year the state debt is expected to increase by that amount. The pandemic is putting pressure on public debt. This is the third highest number of net issues in history after those of 2009, worth 116,000 million, and those of 2020, for 110,000 million.

In the Budgets of 2021, some 110,000 million net financing needs were contemplated. But this amount has been lowered by 10,000 million because the collection has behaved somewhat better than expected in the final part of the year. According to government forecasts, public debt will end 2020 at 118% of GDP. And in 2021 it will drop very slightly to 117% despite the 100,000 million increase in debt. And this is explained because the Executive projects a very strong growth of the economy justified by the entry of European funds, of the order of 10% nominal. This growth raises GDP and therefore reduces the debt ratio, even increasing it in euros, according to the forecasts made by the Ministry of the Economy.

The gross issue, which includes the maturities of securities that are refinanced, will instead be the largest in history. This year the market will be asked for financing amounting to 289,138 million. This record number is due to the fact that there are more maturities than last year or than in 2009, years when the net issuance was higher. In other conditions of tension in the markets, this amount used to be decisive, as it already happened in the previous crisis, when the finances of the State were questioned and a financial rescue had to be requested. But this time the help of the European Central Bank buying debt is being essential to lower financing costs. On this occasion, the Eurobank is exercising its role as buyer of last resort: in 2020 alone it acquired around 115,000 million euros, an amount higher than the net issue of the Treasury. And next year he is expected to buy at least a similar amount. According to the Treasury, 26% of the holdings of government bonds and bills are already in the hands of the ECB.

“When it seemed impossible to reduce the cost of issuance that was registered in 2019, from 0.23%, we lowered it again in 2020, to 0.18%,” explained the Secretary of the Treasury, Carlos San Basilio, during the presentation of the strategy for this year. The average life of the debt also continues to increase slightly, which this year could be around eight years. San Basilio has indicated that the net issuance forecast is prudent and that it could be lowered later in the year if things go well. European funds, some 27,000 million collected in the Budgets, are included in these net issuance estimates. Also the 11,000 million that will be received by the European fund SURE, destined to finance ERTE.

The Treasury has also announced that it expects to launch a first green bond issue by the third quarter of the year. This would be articulated in a syndicated operation and could be between 5,000 and 10,000 million euros. For the next few years the Executive foresees green public investments amounting to 50,000 million. A part of these could be financed with green bonds.