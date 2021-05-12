Hydraulic power plant in Asturias.

The Public Treasury will have to return around 500 million euros to the electricity companies for the undue collection of the hydraulic canon. A Supreme Court ruling has annulled the retroactivity of this tax that the PP Government imposed on companies in 2015, with retroactive effect since 2013, for the use of water for the production of electricity. This millionaire return will be distributed mainly between Iberdrola, Endesa and Acciona. Justice has validated the application of the rate as of the approval of the decree, on March 23, 2015.

Revolcón del Supremo to a measure of the Government of the Popular Party and partial victory for the electricity companies. The high court considers that decree 198/2015 by which the hydraulic canon is regulated is in accordance with the law, but it cannot be applied retroactively, as the Executive of Mariano Rajoy decided then.

The Government of that time forced the electricity companies to pay the tax for the years 2013 and 2014 on the grounds that the tariff deficit had to be tackled. For this reason, the high court considers that the canon has only been applicable since 2015, when the decree was approved. According to the Supreme Court ruling, issued on April 15, the legal provisions that defended the retroactive nature of this tax are void “because they entail a retroactive application of the law that it does not foresee, without other infractions being noted.”

The companies -directly and through the Unesa employer association (now called Aelec), to which Acciona does not belong- appealed the decision understanding that it forced them to pay a fee on which they considered that there were serious doubts of unconstitutionality, especially due to the controversial application with retroactive effect of the decree.

The ruling is a bittersweet victory for companies. On the one hand, the canon is not withdrawn. But on the other hand, they twist the Administration’s arm in its continuous conflicts derived from the legislation on the sector. In addition, it means recovering around 500 million, according to calculations from sectoral sources. The main beneficiaries are Iberdrola, Endesa and, to a lesser extent, Acciona.

According to these sources, the companies that have appealed their tax self-assessments can provide the sentence in the economic-administrative procedures to request their annulment and the return of the income made. Likewise, if they have not appealed the self-assessments in the economic-administrative route, the companies can obtain the refund by urging the procedure for the return of undue income approved for this purpose, provided that it has not been prescribed.

No effect on the invoice

The competence of the tax refund corresponds to the river basin organizations (the confederations), which are in charge of the collection. These basins depend on the Public Treasury, that is, the Treasury. Consequently, claims to recover the money will not affect the electricity bill, leaving the consumer harmless.

The Supreme Court determines that the decree cannot be applied retroactively because it establishes a transitory regime contrary to the Water Law, the norm in whose development the canon was included, by forcing taxpayers to carry out the self-assessments of 2013 and 2014 when the decree had not yet entered into force (it did so on March 24, 2015).

But, in addition to retroactivity, the Supreme Court considers that there was regulatory overreach due to the lack of legal coverage to impose the self-liquidation of the canon to taxpayers when their concession titles have not been adapted to its regulation, as required by the Water Law for being directly linked to what “is indicated in the conditions of said concession or authorization.”

The Court of Justice of the European Union endorsed in 2019 the canon to electricity companies for the use of continental waters for the production of electricity in hydrographic basins in a ruling that ensured that Community law does not oppose said canon, reports Europa Press .

The Spanish Supreme Court, to which several Spanish electricity companies had demanded the annulment of Decree 198/2015 that imposed said canon, sent a preliminary question to the European justice to clear up its doubts about whether it is compatible with the principle of who pollutes pays provided for in the Water Framework Directive and the principle of non-discrimination.

In its judgment, the Court of Justice of the Union clarified that Member States must take into account the recovery of costs of water-related services, including costs for the environment and resources.

In this context, the Luxembourg-based court specified that neither the directive nor the principle that who pollutes pays they oppose a canon like the Spanish one for the use of continental waters for energy production.