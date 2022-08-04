The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has announced that she will send a new financing proposal to the autonomous communities after the summer based on the adjusted population and has assured that during these four years her ministry has not stood idly by. “Transfers to communities and payments on account have continued every year,” she assured.

The one who was also appointed deputy general secretary of the PSOE just two weeks ago has charged, in an interview with the EFE agency, against the regional executives who, in her opinion, continue to be “barricaded” in the model of maximums that each one defends.

In this sense, Montero has alluded directly to the PP and recalled that the popular response to the financing model “has been uneven depending on whether it governs in Galicia, Madrid or Andalusia.” Does Mr. Feijóo agree with what Mr. Moreno promotes (in the Andalusian community), which is distribution by population? Does Mr. Feijóo agree with what Díaz Ayuso promotes regarding the distribution? I do not hear that Feijóo says anything about the important issues of the country, “said Montero.

The formula that the head of the Treasury defends for the new regional financing system aims to carry out a calculation of each territory weighing its needs according to certain criteria, such as the aging population or the dispersion of the population. The objective is to measure the expenditure of each region according to this variable. Likewise, the deputy secretary general of the Socialists has recalled that the Executive has transferred “the largest resources in history during her mandate to the autonomous communities consecutively”.

Precisely, the deputy economic secretary of the popular party, Juan Bravo, replied this morning to the Minister of Finance that “4 years have passed and nothing has been done with the financing system.” He has also stated that a week ago the Executive ruled out a reform in this regard because there was no way to reach agreements.

Bravo has urged Montero to develop a regional financing system that “accommodates the majority of Spaniards.” And he has taken advantage of the occasion to recall that the reform that the government of José María Aznar brought to the Lower House obtained 93% of the support, while that of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2009 obtained only 51%.