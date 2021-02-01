Control center of the Tax Agency. Jaime Villanueva

The Treasury will tighten the fence on taxpayers who say they live abroad. And it will do so through one of the most fashionable technologies: the big data. This follows from the 2021 Annual Tax and Customs Control Plan, whose general guidelines have been published this Monday in the Official State Gazette (BOE). The Tax Agency will use massive data processing to verify that Spaniards who say they have left Spain really have tax residence abroad.

The publication of the Agency’s guidelines comes amidst controversy over the transfer of youtubers to Andorra to pay less taxes. The Rubius has been the last influencer in announcing that it will move to the microstate, until a few years ago considered a tax haven both for Spain and for several international organizations due to its banking secrecy. Although the creator of digital content assured that the decision to move has nothing to do with money, he also added that the more lax tax rate that Andorra has is “a plus” for him.

The Treasury stresses that “the special characteristics” of the wealthiest taxpayers, who have more capacity and make more use of tax engineering, “require the use of sophisticated analysis mechanisms to investigate and understand complex financial and corporate frameworks.” For this reason, the Tax Agency has been developing specific computer tools, based on the processing of the big data, to “determine the net worth of citizens, their global income flows and their family, economic and corporate relationships.” In other words: check if a taxpayer really lives abroad and does not have to pay taxes in Spain.

To change the tax residence it is not only necessary to live more than 183 days, half the year, abroad. The regulations governing income tax also take into account where the relevant and relative center of economic interests is – for example, the headquarters of the company where the taxpayer is the owner, bank accounts, etc. … – and the closer family relationships.

The Treasury ensures that the result of the checks carried out through the massive use of data will be reflected in the development of verification files that will begin in 2021. “The analyzes developed through this new tool facilitate the tax inspection execution of the tasks necessary to know in an agile and efficient way the indications of residence, which will allow to intensify during this year the control actions of relocated citizens who have a relevant level of assets or income ”, clarifies the Annual Tax Control Plan and Customs approved for this year.