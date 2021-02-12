The Spokesperson and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero. Europa Press

Green light for the new regulation that determines the operation of the sectoral conference for the management of European funds. The text, which the Treasury had to modify after the first proposal was rejected en bloc by the communities, has received wide support this time. Even so, the regions led by the PP and Catalonia have shown their disappointment. With this new document, the Government ensures the majority of the votes by adding the nine autonomies in which the PSOE and the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) govern, led by the mayor of Vigo, the socialist Abel Caballero.

The first – and so far only – meeting of the sectoral conference on the management of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism had been held on January 21 virtually. Then, the Treasury presented to the communities the regulations for the internal functioning of this body, in which the Government attributed the same number of votes as the communities (19) plus one of the minister’s quality. The regional councilors made a common front and rejected the document. They asked for more co-governance and that the FEMP also have a voice and vote at the conference.

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, sent the communities a new proposal, leaving them room until this Friday to communicate their response and present allegations. This new document provides for a total of 25 votes: one for each community and Ceuta and Melilla, one for the FEMP – a requirement that had been demanded by the communities – and five for the Government. The latter are divided between the minister, the Secretary of State for Territorial Policy and Public Function, the Secretary for Budgets and Expenditures, the Secretary for the Economy and Business Support and the General Secretary for European Funds. In the event of a tie, the minister has a casting vote.

Greater weight

The communities have positively valued the changes introduced in the voting mechanism, but not all have been satisfied with the rest of the text. While communities such as Valencia, Aragón or the Balearic Islands have given their approval without presenting amendments, others have proposed changes that have not been included in the text.

One of the main requests from the autonomies that did not comply with the new text was that the sector of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan have a more relevant role in the management of European aid. This body, in reality, has a coordinating function, but the plan grants will be managed by project, with each competent ministry in the respective sectoral conferences.

The Community of Madrid (PP) has indicated in this sense that the regulation continues to have important gaps. Specifically, it had requested that the sectoral conference have greater decision-making capacity regarding the allocation of resources established in the other conferences. A position shared by autonomies of the same political color as Andalusia or Murcia, as this newspaper has learned, who maintain that this meeting should serve to correct the territorial imbalances that may arise and have the upper hand in the distribution criteria.

These autonomies had also requested that the frequency of convocation of the plenary session be at least quarterly during the first year. The regulation, however, establishes that it meet in ordinary session at least once a year, although it provides that extraordinary sessions may be called, at the initiative of the minister or one third of its members.