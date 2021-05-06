The Ministry of Finance has returned until this Thursday, May 5, a total of 86.4 million euros to 137,584 Taxpayers of the Region for the exercise of the income tax declaration corresponding to 2020, according to sources from the Ministry of Finance in a statement.

Specifically, the amount of returns grew in the Region by 24.31 percent compared to 2019, when the amount paid was 69.5 million euros and the number of returns to which the Tax Agency returned 127,440. Thus, after the first month of the campaign, a total of 229,783 taxpayers from the Region of Murcia have already submitted their declaration, which represents an increase of 13.37 percent compared to 2019.

National data



In the whole of Spain, the Agency has already returned 2,542 million euros to 3.7 million taxpayers, so that 72.5% of the refund requests made and 66.7% of the amounts to be returned that have been requested have already been paid. Specifically, 6.5 million taxpayers have already filed their return, 6.5 percent more than last year in the same number of campaign days.

It is expected that throughout the campaign they will be presented 21.5 million declarations, 2.1 percent more than the previous year. Of that total, it is expected that 14,330,000 give the right to a refund, 1 percent less than the previous year, for an amount of 10,857 million euros. In turn, 5.9 million declarations are expected to enter, 5.7 percent more, for 12,976 million euros.

Plan ‘We Call You’



On the other hand, the Tax Agency began on Thursday the preparation of statements by telephone through the ‘We Call You’ plan, which maintains the reinforcement of its capacity provided last year by the pandemic. Once the taxpayer requests an appointment To benefit from this service – we recommend applying online or through automatic service at ‘901 121 224’ and at ‘915 357 326’ – and choose a morning or afternoon schedule, the system proposes a day and a time when you will receive the call from the Agency official.