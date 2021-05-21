The 2020 Income Campaign continues its course and is progressing at a good pace. The latest data from the Tax Agency compiled by Europa Press indicate that the State has already returned 3.7 billion euros to a total of 5.6 million taxpayers since last April 7, when the campaign began. Since then, 10.3 million returns have been filed, of which 7.7 million correspond to amounts to be returned.

Starting next week, citizens will be able to start requesting a prior appointment for face-to-face care in offices that will begin to be offered from June 2.

The Tax Agency already started at the beginning of the month plan ‘We Call You’ to make the statement over the phone. Once the taxpayer requests an appointment (it is recommended to apply online or through automatic service at 901 12 12 24 and 91 535 73 26) and chooses a morning or afternoon schedule, the system proposes a day and an hour in which you will receive a call from an official to make the statement.

It is an alternative for taxpayers less used to other formulas such as the Internet or the Agency’s mobile application to make their return. At least until the in-person attention period begins on June 2.

Among the main novelties of the current campaign is the obligation to present the declaration on the part of those affected by Records of Employment Regulation (ERTE) and Minimum Living Income (IMV). According to data sent by the Treasury at the beginning of May, 1,037,000 taxpayers who received the ERTE benefit and more than 100,000 IMV beneficiaries had already fulfilled their commitment to the Treasury when presenting the return, a figure that will be higher at this point in the month.

It is expected that throughout the campaign they will be presented 21,570,000 statements, 2.1% more than the previous year. Of this total, it is expected that 14,330,000 will give the right to a refund, two thirds of the total and 1% less than the previous year, for an amount of 10,857 million euros. In turn, 5,960,000 declarations are expected to be filed, 5.7% more, for an amount of 12,976 million.