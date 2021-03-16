In his first foray into the local debt market this month, the Minister of the Economy Martin Guzman got air to avoid the debt maturities in March and maintain calm conditions on the exchange rate.

The treasure I was looking for funding for $ 15,000 Y raised about $ 77,000 million in the three bills in pesos that he was bidding on Tuesday. Thus, he accumulated a net financing of $ 67.4 billion, that can be used to cover part of the tax red.

In this way, the portfolio directed by Guzman has room to continue with its plan of continue financing the deficit, easing the rhythm of monetary issue.

As explained by the Ministry of Economy in a statement, the maturities for the first half of March reach the $ 9600 million, mainly corresponding to the interest payments of the Boncer 2022 (TX22) and 2023 (TC23), and the payment corresponding to the Bonus PGN 2021

With the three instruments launched on the market, it was not only possible to cover that amount, but the offers of investors reached $ 76,957 million. Specifically, two letters were reopened: a discount rate ( You give) and the other at passive repo rates of the Central Bank (Lepase), due next July. At the same time, heedited a new letter adjusted by CER that will expire in February of next year.

Total 477 offers were received from the local market. Finance Secretary Mariano Sardi stated: “The National Treasury accumulates a net financing positive close to $ 143.7 billion in the year, accumulating more than eight months with positive roll over maturities. “

Sardí also said: “The deepening of the development of the local market has allowed rrecover a key funding source, not only for the National State, but for the provinces and companies with rate levels compatible with sustainability and economic reactivation ”.

The result of this Friday’s bidding gives air to the economic team to sort out the next debt payments. Santiago Lopez Alfaro, from Consultatio, stated that with eight months of “extra” financing In the market, the expectation for the remainder of the year in the debt segment in pesos is favorable. “For the next tenders and, to the extent that the pandemic situation remains under control and world activity rebounds and commodity prices will remain firm, Guzmán will be successful in being able to renew the maturities in pesos that are ahead “

“The tender was very good for the Government”, stated for his part, Martín Przybylski, Head Portfolio Manager of Consultatio Asset Management, while adding: “The most remarkable thing is remarkable that thea Fixed rate bill was issued at a rate of 38%, while the Lepase of the same maturity was placed at a rate of 37.47%, that is to say that both the market and the government admit that a variable rate instrument has more value than a fixed rate one, for a certain probability of rate hike in the next few months, “he said.