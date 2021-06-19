The government team, made up of the PSOE-Cs coalition, prepares a budget modification for more than three million euros that will be debated in an extraordinary plenary session to be convened in July. It was announced to THE TRUTH by the Councilor for Finance, Isidro Abellán, who assures that the purpose is to have funds to undertake the necessary investments, after the failure of his project to approve the 2021 Budgets.

This week, PP and IU prevented with their votes in the Limusa Board of Directors from approving the budget of the public company for this year and, as a collateral effect, they managed to prevent the government team from continuing to process the general budgets of the City Council , which were going to amount to 82.1 million and were to be debated in plenary session on the 28th.

To save the situation, the Consistory will resort to a new modification of the 2019 extended Budget, the last one approved by the PP, to include the three million euros that it plans to receive this year from the General State Budgets to carry out policies of improvement and expansion of the public housing stock. Among the extra economic resources that the City Council expects to have, there is the money resulting from the sale of the 51 municipal apartments in the San Fernando neighborhood (2.9 million euros) and the positive remainder of the treasury corresponding to the year 2020 Abellán will summon the holders of the rest of the councils to establish an order of priority in the investments.

The opposition ‘wall’



The mayor did not hide yesterday his discomfort over the stoppage of the processing of Budgets and criticized “the PP-IU clamp” for being in the “no for the no, instead of thinking about what is good for the neighbors ». Mateos warns that “we are going to break down the wall that they have put up to prevent us from working, or we are going to jump over it, or we are going to pass it by the side.” The mayor assures that his minority coalition “will continue working for many stones that put us in the way” and asks the opposition parties to be “consistent” with the result of their votes.

The general secretary of the PP and councilor Rosa Medina considers, for her part, that “a government that renounces to present the Budget is a government that renounces to govern” and considers the refusal of Mateos to renegotiate the accounts of Limusa an acknowledgment of impotence, loneliness and defeat. IU mayor Gloria Martín assures that the fault that Lorca does not have new budgets is not the opposition, but the “absolute lack of capacity for dialogue by Mateos and the laziness that reigns in his government team.” He accuses him of “victimhood.”