There are less than two days until the elections in the Community of Madrid and fiscal issues are very sensitive for the vote. So though the Recovery Plan sent by the Government to Brussels The last friday includes the recommendation of the Airef to “accelerate the gradual disappearance of the reduction by joint taxation in personal income tax through the establishment of a transitional regime”, since The Ministry of Finance has clarified that the Executive’s plan is to study – with the technical advice of experts – the way to prevent this tax reduction from accentuating the existing gender gap in the labor market, without in any case this possible tax reform will mean an increase in the tax burden of families

The Recovery Plan, in Annex IV, dedicated to the “Sector Analysis of Gender Equality and Opportunities Aspects”, states that, according to the study carried out by Airef in July 2020, it was concluded that, in its current configuration, this reduction generated a «disincentive to the labor participation of second income earners (mainly women with low incomes) which accentuates the gender gap problems in the Spanish economy, gender equality issues. In this sense, he points out that a «A modern tax system should not be used exclusively to provide income that finances public spending, but should contribute directly to enhancing the impact of public policies, serving as a catalyst to achieve transformations in areas such as gender equality, attention to disability, conservation of the environment or protection of health ”. “There is considerable consensus that this measure discourages the entry of women into the labor market,” they conclude.

What the Government will do, they explain in the Treasury, is to evaluate the recommendations of the Airef and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of the current tax incentives. For this, it has also been created a group of experts that will issue its report in February 2022. It will be at that moment when it will be considered which fiscal measures are most appropriate to adapt our tax system to the 21st century and boost growth and job creation.

A ‘de facto’ tax hike



At the moment, There are 2.1 million households where married couples file their income tax returns jointly and, if the tax reduction were eliminated, they would suffer ‘de facto’ a tax increase . “There is considerable consensus that this measure discourages the entry of women into the labor market,” indicates the Ministry of Finance.

This measure, whose cost to the State amounts to about 1,000 million euros per year, according to this year’s tax benefits report. However, the Tax Authority (Airef) prepared last year a report on tax benefits of the Spanish tax system in which he precisely reviewed the advantages and disadvantages of this reduction in personal income tax. And it calculates that the cost to the public coffers of this initiative amounts to 2,293 million, and the beneficiaries are 4.2 million people, 2.1 million households, 18% of taxpayers and 17% of families.

In this report, the independent body argued that this aid benefits above all households in which there is only one income earner or the second earns littleTherefore, it could be the case in which “a disincentive to the labor participation of the second earners (mainly women with low incomes) is generated, which accentuates the problems of the gender gap”, says the document. And that is the argument that the Government is now making to Brussels.

The reduction by joint taxation of personal income tax depends on the type of family unit in question, but the tax base is reduced by up to 3,400 euros per year in the case of joint returns of family units made up of both spouses not legally separated and, if any, minor children living together.

On joint declarations of single-parent households, that is, those formed, in cases of legal separation or when there is no marital bond, by the father or mother and all judicially disabled minor or adult children subject to extended or rehabilitated parental authority who live with one or the other , the tax base will be reduced by 2,150 euros per year.

In this case, This reduction will not be applied when the taxpayer lives with the father or mother of any of the children who are part of their family unit. And the reduction that comes from those mentioned will be applied, first, to the general tax base, without it being negative as a consequence of such reduction. The remainder, if any, will reduce the tax base of savings, which may not be negative either.

Criticisms of the opposition



After breaking the news, the opposition has not been slow to criticize this measure. The first has been the Popular Party, what accused this sunday to the president Pedro Sánchez of “suffocating again” the measured classes with “a disguised tax increase”, by eliminating the joint taxation of personal income tax. After ensuring that Spaniards deserve a government that “tells the truth,” he stressed two days before the Madrid elections that from that day on, “Sánchez will have one foot out of Moncloa.”

“This is how we Spaniards support the payroll of their macro government and court of advisers with our salary,” emphasized the spokesperson for the Popular Group in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, in a message on her official Twitter account, to add that the PP of Pablo Casado “lowers taxes.”

For its part, President of CiudadanosInés Arrimadas, has also criticized the Government for “celebrating Mother’s Day by taxing four million families who make a joint declaration and who, thanks to Sánchez, are going to pay more taxes.” »We will not allow it, It is already good to deal with taxes to those who work and have a payroll, to scratch the pocket always to the same ones “, he assured.