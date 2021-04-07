The general director of the Tax Agency, Jesús Gascón, during the presentation of the 2020 Personal Income Tax Campaign. Chema Moya / EFE

The Tax Agency plans to return 10,857 million euros in the 2020 income campaign, 3% less than the previous year, due to the effect of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) and other factors such as the inclusion of deductions in the monthly withholdings. The general director of the Tax Agency, Jesús Gascón, presented this Wednesday the IRPF campaign and the 2020 wealth tax, which runs from April 7 to June 30 and is marked by the novelty of the situation of taxpayers receiving the minimum vital income (IMV) and the benefits for an ERTE.

The Agency expects to receive 21.57 million declarations this campaign, 2.1% more. Of these, 14.33 million will be returned, 1% less, while 5.96 million will be paid, 5.7% more. The difference with other campaigns (fewer returns to the taxpayer and more declarations to pay) is due to the fact that in many cases the workers affected by an ERTE have been withheld less than their share and now they will have to pay the difference. The remaining 1.3 million declarations fall into the category “negative and others” (neither to be paid nor to be returned), which grew by 26.9% due to the obligation for IMV recipients to file settlement despite the fact that the rent is exempt in most cases, which will result in zero result.

In total, the Tax Agency expects to return 10,857 million euros, 3% less, and enter 12,976 million, 2% more, which will yield a net result of 2,119 million, well above the 1,536 million of the previous campaign. Most of the declarations will be individual (18.34 million, 3.9% more) and the rest, joint (3.22 million, 7.1% less).

In the first hours of the campaign, more than a million taxpayers have consulted their tax data and 442,000 have submitted their return, 34% more than at this time last year. Regarding the development of the campaign, the mobile application has incorporated as a novelty the possibility of accessing the telephone service of basic tax information.

As in previous years, the Agency will send notices to remind some taxpayers that they have to declare their income in other countries (961,000), real estate rentals (400,000) and cryptocurrencies (14,800), which are joined this year by messages with information on Income exempt from the IMV, property data necessary to calculate the amortizations or amounts collected in excess in the ERTE.

For those affected by an ERTE who have received extra benefits, the Agency recommends declaring the amount that corresponds to them whenever possible – whether they have already repaid the excess or not – and, if you do not know the figure, wait, now that both institutions have an information exchange system that will be updated throughout the campaign. In addition, those affected by an ERTE will be able to divide their payments into six months without interest and the Tax Agency has sent more than 300,000 letters to recipients who did not present a return last season and this must do so because they have two payers with the aim of reforming the assistance.

The Agency has also offered the results of the 2019 campaign, when 21.1 million declarations were submitted, 2.07% more, the vast majority of them online (19.7 million, 7.18% more) , although 1.2 million were also presented by telephone, six times more.

With regard to wealth tax, the Tax Agency expects to receive 218,596 returns, 1.5% more, and obtain total income of 1,239 million, 1% more.