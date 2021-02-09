The data is in the presentation on the issuance strategy that the Spanish Treasury has sent to international investors. There you can see how the rates at which public debt is issued have been in free fall throughout this last decade: from the 4% that were around in 2011 they have been falling until the opening of 2021 with -0.08%, the first time they entered in negative territory. The maximum liquidity policy of the European Central Bank allows Spain to finance itself for free (or even earn money for borrowing) despite the fact that the debt reaches historical records: this year it will exceed 117% of GDP, according to the Government’s forecast.

It is not something completely new. No one has been surprised in a long time to see a negative return on debt issues. Right now, the 10-year bonds of countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands or Switzerland are trading at below zero interest on the secondary debt market. And in the primary, half of the debt issued last year by the Spanish Treasury was awarded at negative rates. But the trend is on. Compared to the cost of issuance of less than 1% last year, 2021 already starts directly with a percentage below zero. As interest falls, the maturity of the debt grows. Compared to an average of six years at the beginning of the last decade, Spanish outstanding debt this year will reach an average maturity of almost eight years (7.87). Another record in this market.

In its document, the body under the Ministry of Economy insists that the net financing that Spain will request in the markets will be around 100,000 million euros this year, below the 110,000 in 2020. “Financing costs are at historically low levels : the average interest on outstanding debt is 1.85% ”, he assures. The Treasury also highlights the Government’s commitment to maintain the downward path in the fiscal deficit and in the relationship between debt and GDP “as soon as the output gap closes.”

The low profitability of the debt represents a significant saving for the State coffers. Thus, the interest payment amounted to 25.9 billion euros last year, almost 10,000 less than the financial cost of 2013. And that despite the fact that financing needs increased considerably to meet the extra expenses of the coronavirus crisis. “The impact of covid-19 has been very significant, but it has been limited by measures to mitigate it. The aid package includes direct support from the Budget (5.3% of GDP) and liquidity measures (15.3% of GDP) ”, adds the text of the Treasury.

To get out of the hole in which the Spanish economy is stuck, the Government relies on its “growth agenda”, which focuses on digitization, the green economy and gender equality; and especially in European funds from the Next Generation EU. It also highlights the “political consensus” to seize “this historic opportunity” to increase growth potential.

Record demand for a 50-year bond

The Public Treasury awarded 5,000 million euros with a new 50-year syndicated bond on Tuesday, the second issuance of this term after the one issued in 2016. The demand reached a record of 65,000 million, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The new benchmark, which expires on October 31, 2071, was issued with a coupon of 1.45% and a return of 1.458%, two percentage points less than the previous benchmark and equivalent to 13 basis points above the current benchmark. to 50 years. The issuance registered a demand of more than 65,000 million euros, more than six times higher than that registered in the syndicated issuance of 2016, which has allowed the Treasury to allocate the issuance among “very high quality” investors. This is a record demand figure for this type of bond, although not overall.

The final demand was distributed among 477 investment accounts of a highly diversified nature, something that Economic Affairs sees as “especially relevant”, since this bond is not eligible for the ECB’s purchase program, which reflects the “confidence of investors in the Spanish economy”. Non-resident investors reached a 91.9% stake.