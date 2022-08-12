GF MURCIA. Friday, August 12, 2022, 03:16



Once Granada CF has made the signing of Víctor Meseguer official, Real Murcia has automatically received a gift in the form of a percentage for the transfer. When Meseguer left the Grana club to join Mirandés, Real Murcia received 100,000 euros for the transfer and reserved 20% of a future move in the market.

That move came this Wednesday, when Mirandés and Granada signed the transfer of the Alguazas player. The price of the signing has been closed at a million and a half euros, of which about 300,000 go to the Murcia coffers. Or rather, to the Treasury, which usually ‘eats’ this type of income due to the debt that the grana entity has.

Because all the income received by the pepper club is being used to reduce debt, or interest on it, with the Tax Agency. The arrival of Víctor Meseguer to the Nasrid club, added to the transfer that Mirandés paid to Real Murcia, means that the operation has meant a profit of 400,000 euros in total for Enrique Roca’s club.

Kike Garcia, another example



That of the alguaceño joins other operations with successes for the pepper coffers. Of course, he remains far from the transfer of Kike García to Middlesbrough. The move from Motilla del Palancar to England meant a benefit of three million euros: two and a half as a transfer and half a million more, negotiated downwards due to the economic needs of Real Murcia, as a bonus for the promotion of the British team to the premier league

Coincidences of life, Víctor Meseguer’s debut with the Grana first team took place in Granada. It was to face the Nasrid subsidiary, Recreativo Granada, on March 24, 2019. It was matchday 30 in Group IV of Segunda B, and Alguazas entered the field in the second half, replacing Juanma Bravo. That match Real Murcia won 1-2, with goals from Chumbi and Manel. The grana team finished in eleventh position in that 2018-2019 season.

With the Real Murcia shirt he played 25 games, scoring two goals in 19/20. In the two seasons played in Miranda de Ebro he has played a total of 76 games (38 in each season), scoring six goals.

the bibs



The new images of the players with the Adidas kit already appear on the official page of Real Murcia. There you can see the bibs that the players who will be under Mario Simón’s orders will wear. Or at least some of them.

Under sticks, Miguel Serna will continue with 1 while Gallego will wear 13. Mario Sánchez (2), Iván Casado (4), Manu Pedreño (5), Alberto González (6) and Íñigo Piña (16) also have it clear; Although it has not yet appeared on the official website, full-back Alberto López will wear number 3 on his back. It remains to be seen that of the team’s two new full-backs: Javi Rueda and Arnau Solà.

The bibs that have been seen in preseason are confirmed, such as Pablo Ganet’s 10 or Julio Gracia’s 15. Armando also appears with number 8, one of the candidates to leave the squad, while Santi Jara will continue to wear number 7 if he does not leave the team. Up front, Andrés Carrasco keeps the 9 and Zeidane Inoussa wears the 21.

Regarding the signings, Ale Galindo has chosen 23. Two of the most outstanding players, Arnau Ortiz and Loren Burón, will wear 18 and 19 respectively. Dani Vega’s number is also known, and he will wear number 17. Obviously, number 14 belongs to Pedro León and winger Borja Martínez has chosen number 11. Boris Kouassi’s number 12, Dani García’s number 20 and Frank Garcia. It is also available on 24. From there, both Rueda and Solà, as well as Sergio Aguza and Miku, still have to choose a bib number.