The IHE association recalls that until a few months ago the Executive continued to claim to seek a ‘consortium’, not a concert, and believes that the changes of opinion are due to political reasons

The Executive of Pedro Sánchez has been insincere regarding the transfer of taxes to Catalonia, or at least, has tried to play tricks with the terminology. Until just a few months ago the official position of the Government was in favor…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only