The Government once again denies its intention to gradually end the tax incentives implied by joint taxation by personal income tax. Despite including the proposal in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels, the Executive insists that “it is not a reform that has been incorporated into the tax records proposed by the Ministry and the Government of Spain.”

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has insisted that the reference refers to a proposal that at the time was launched by the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF), “in estimating that this type of benefit is regressive and that it may imply a difficulty added for the incorporation of women in the labor market ”.

After the press conference after the Council of Ministers, Montero explained that the measure only alludes to a possibility that will be studied by the committee of experts that is already preparing the future tax reform. In other words, it is a proposal from AIReF (and not from the Government, although it will be studied), and it is not included in the tax measures that will give access to European funds.

Specifically, the reference to the controversy, in which the Government alludes to the gradual elimination of the deduction for joint personal income tax return, “has to do with the impact of gender and equality measures,” as detailed by Montero . Faced with the controversy generated and the questions about whether they should send Brussels a clarification, the minister has been blunt in assuring that “there is no need to clarify anything to the European Union because there is no type of commitment in this regard and the tax component of the Recovery Plan is very clear ».

Faced with the multiple criticisms suffered throughout the weekend by citizens and the opposition, the Minister of Finance has attributed the controversy to the political turmoil of recent days around the elections of the Community of Madrid that are being held this Tuesday. “In pre-electoral stages, any element serves to make citizens believe something that the Government has neither decided, nor done nor raised,” says Montero.

From the Executive they emphasize that the only thing that is going to be studied with the advice of the technicians is the way to avoid that the fiscal reduction accentuates the existing gender gap in the labor market. “All this, without, in any case, this possible tax reform will mean an increase in the tax burden of families,” they have insisted in recent days from the Ministry of Finance.

Audiovisual industry



In this council of ministers the Government has also approved the creation of the Working Group pervised in the Plan to promote the audiovisual sector, “Spain Audiovisual Hub of Europe” presented on March 24 and which is one of the components of the Recovery Plan , Transformation and Resilience.

The plan envisages a public investment of 1,603 million euros for the period 2021-2025, of which 200 correspond to the resources of the Plan. Its goal is to increase the audiovisual production made in Spain by 30% at the end of the period.

“Boosting the audiovisual sector will contribute to technological and economic development, job creation, maintenance of a diverse cultural offer and the growth and strengthening of the country’s cultural and creative industries, whose potential must take advantage of the opportunities of a global market », Indicate from the Executive.