The Ministry of Finance announced the suspension of tax agreements until the restoration of Russia’s rights

The Russian Ministry of Finance has revealed the conditions under which the country will be ready to resume tax relations with unfriendly countries, including the UK, whose authorities wanted to cancel the suspension of certain articles of the 1994 Double Taxation Convention. It is noted that for this they need to restore the rights of Moscow, reported on the website of the department.

“Under the current conditions, Russia could not continue to apply the agreements unilaterally,” the Finance Ministry said.

The agency emphasized that since 2022, Western states have introduced a large number of unilateral sanctions against Moscow, and have also ceased to comply with a number of provisions of tax agreements. The ministry added that, according to the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, they can be suspended if the rights of one of the parties are violated.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there are no prospects for negotiations between the West and Russia at the moment. According to Lavrov, Moscow sees Western calls for talks as a “tactical ruse” to reload Kyiv with weapons and ammunition.