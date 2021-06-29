Coach Carlo Ancelotti, in Liverpool last May. Getty

The Tax Agency has sent an order to Real Madrid to seize the salary of its new coach, Carlo Ancelotti, and thus cover the debt of 1.4 million euros that the Italian coach maintains with the treasury, as has been advanced The world and sources familiar with the file have confirmed to this newspaper. Ancelotti appeared on the latest list of large defaulters with the Treasury, published this Monday. This list includes all taxpayers, both individuals and companies, who at the end of 2020 had outstanding debts and penalties with the treasury for an amount greater than one million euros.

Madrid club sources add that the coach, who will return to train the team this year after having already been in charge between 2013 and 2015, is abroad and that his first part of the club’s file will be received in January, so that there would be time to guarantee the debt and paralyze the embargo.

Ancelotti has been in a lawsuit with the Tax Agency since the summer of 2020. Then he was denounced by the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office for the possible commission of two crimes against the Public Treasury related to Personal Income Tax (IRPF) corresponding to the fiscal years 2014 and 2015 prosecutors. The complaint indicates that the coach stopped paying more than one million euros for this tribute.

The Treasury maintains that Ancelotti maintained his tax residence in Spain between 2013 and 2015, since he did not join Bayern Munich until the 2016-2017 season after leaving Real Madrid. During this time, he signed two contracts with the Spanish club, one related to his employment relationship and the other for the transfer of his image rights – a technique already used for several footballers. According to the Tax Agency, the technician presented the income statements for 2014 and 2015 without incorporating the income from the exploitation of his image rights, as well as those related to his relationship with Florentino Pérez’s team or derived from contracts with other brands.

The prosecution’s complaint adds that the coach used a “complex” network of instrumental companies to lower his tax bill, “whose sole purpose was precisely to prevent the Tax Agency from knowing the beneficiary of the income from the exploitation of his image rights”.

Ancelotti is not the first personality in the sports world to have problems with the Tax Agency. Other soccer stars, from Lionel Messi to Gerard Piqué, have had lawsuits with the treasury. Last year, the Brazilian forward of Paris Saint-Germain Neymar appeared for the first time on the list of defaulters with the Treasury as the natural person with the largest debt: 34 million euros. This year, the Brazilian has left the black list, but other faces of the world have debuted there: in addition to Ancelotti, the footballer Dani Alves returns, from whom the treasury claims two million euros, and the son of the former president of Sevilla FC and current vice president of the club, José María del Nido Carrasco, with a debt of 1.7 million.