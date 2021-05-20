The Minister Spokesperson and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, in Congress. EUROPA PRESS / A.Ortega.POOL / Europa Press

The Ministry of Finance has asked the regional governments what criteria they prefer to use to distribute the extraordinary transfer of 13,486 million that it promised to inject them this year. The department headed by María Jesús Montero, however, has only offered two options: the relative weight of GDP or the relative participation of each community in the adjusted population, a variable that takes into account, among other things, demographic characteristics or the land area. “We are aware that some communities may believe that alternative criteria to those indicated are more adequate; however, we have considered that the election focuses on the two statements, “says the letter sent by the ministry to the regional councils of Finance, which asks for a response before May 25.

Montero had announced this transfer last October during the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy, the meeting between the ministry and regional finance officials to discuss regional financing issues and in which the budgetary objectives of the communities for the exercise are communicated. The minister explained that in 2021, by continuing to suspend the fiscal rules for all public administrations, the autonomies would have a reference rate of the deficit of 2.2% of GDP, not mandatory, and that the State would take charge of half of this gap through an extraordinary transfer of 13,486 million.

Until now, the finance ministries had not heard from the distribution criteria, which have to be approved by decree. The letter from the ministry underlines that the intention of the Treasury is that the rules governing the allocation of this transfer have the “greatest possible consensus, even being aware of the difficulty involved in finding a distribution formula that responds in a unanimous to the positions of the recipients of the fund ”. Something that was already clear with the distribution of other transfers that were launched to avoid treasury tensions and support the productive fabric in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic. And that created run-ins with the ministry.

Several communities had already complained last year about the distribution of the covid fund of 16,000 million, which was mainly used to prop up health spending. Autonomies heavily affected by the pandemic regretted that the allocation that corresponded to them was insufficient; others asked for the population criterion to have more weight. At the beginning of the year there was another scuffle carried out by the regional governments of the PP to accounts of the European fund React EU, endowed with 10,000 million to be distributed according to the same rules that Brussels established to assign it to the States: fall in activity, increase in unemployment and youth unemployment rate, with different weights.

There was also controversy over the operation of the Finance sector conference on the management of European funds, which was held for the first time last January. The ministry ended up reviewing the regulations on the management rules of this body under pressure from several councilors of different political colors who asked for greater co-governance.

The last source of tension has been the package of 7,000 million direct aid to companies. In addition to the complaints of the PP communities about the distribution, there has been a general malaise because the Treasury decided to entrust their management to the autonomies without consulting them previously. The decree that frees this money foresees carrying out a series of controls to select the beneficiaries and make sure that the money is used for the objectives set in the regulation in a short time – on December 31 – something that, according to several governments have advanced regional, will create management problems.