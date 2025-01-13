Although the year has just begun, there is already a date that the millions of taxpayers in Spain must have written down on the calendar: it is the date of the beginning of the Income tax return campaign.

In this year 2025, the income obtained in the previous year will be taxed, that is, it will be declared for the year 2024. As usual, it can be done online, by telephone or in person.

A campaign with news

This declaration campaign will also come with some new features. For example, the unemployed must file a declaration in order to continue collecting their benefits, the same situation for beneficiaries of the Minimum Living Income.

For workers, the amount for second or more payers from which it is mandatory to submit the income tax return is raised to 2,500 euros, compared to the 1,500 euros that operated until now.









In the case of the self-employed, it will also be mandatory to submit declarations regardless of their income level.

Treasury confirms the dates of the Income Tax return

In any case, all citizens must have the dates of the Income Tax return corresponding to the fiscal year 2024 very present, since not doing it on time may result in a penalty.

The Income Tax return campaign will begin before Easter. Wednesday day April 2 The period will open to submit the declarations through the web application. Those who wish to do so by phone must wait until May 6 and must make an appointment. Finally, also by appointment, in-person statements will begin on June 2.

The campaign to present the drafts will end in all cases on June 30.

April 2 to June 30, 2025 : online presentation of the 2024 Income and Asset declarations

May 6 to June 30, 2025 : the Tax Agency can prepare your 2024 Income Tax return by phone (appointment request from April 29 to June 27)

June 2 to June 30, 2025: the Tax Agency can prepare your 2024 Income Tax return in person at its offices (appointment request from May 29 to June 27)

At the end of the 2023 financial year, the Tax Agency has returned more than 12.9 billion euros to more than 15 million taxpayers. This means, according to the data distributed by the Treasury, that 97.4% of the requested refunds have been made. Even so, according to TaxDown data, 420,000 taxpayers are still waiting for the requested money.

This is because these declarations may be undergoing a more exhaustive verification process by the Tax Agency. In the case of the self-employed, a process begins to verify that they have contributed in the appropriate section.