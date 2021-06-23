The computer scientists of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) will depend on the General Directorate of Informatics and Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which represents the culmination of a centralization process that has already been carried out in the rest of Autonomous Administration departments. This was confirmed yesterday by sources from the regional government. This is a reorganization of the structure that will not affect the workforce or their daily operation, these sources added.

The measure is due to “a process of coordination and centralization of the management and strategy of computer services, and aims to increase efficiency, improve service quality and save costs,” they said from the Ministry of Health. In large IT contracts, savings “can exceed 20% of the current budget.”

The Health area, «as has already happened with Education», will continue to have its Computing service, «but depending on the General Directorate of Computing and Digital Transformation, in order to be more efficient, jointly advancing in the digital transformation of the Community ”, highlighted Salud.

A process started in 2014



The process of centralization of all computer services in the Community began in 2014 “in all ministries, and the Murcian Health Service was left for a second phase,” explained sources from the Ministry of Finance. This centralization has made it possible to “unify technologies and modernize applications”, and has also generated “both significant improvements in infrastructures and economic savings”.

With regard to infrastructures, it went from having eleven ‘data centers’ (spaces where servers are located) to just one, “more modern and secure,” they stressed from the Treasury. On the other hand, the new contract for centralized computing services, Crisol II, “represents a saving of eight million euros compared to the previous one” and, furthermore, “the Community’s computing capacity is doubled”.

The regional administration has also saved half a million euros per year thanks to the unification of database management, sources from the Treasury pointed out. Centralization allows “greater negotiating capacity” with companies in the sector “when contracting solutions and computer applications, such as databases or operating systems.”