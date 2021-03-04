Letter from Juan Carlos I to Álvaro de Orleans in which he thanks the invitation to travel by plane.

The Treasury has asked Juan Carlos I for the invoices and receipts of the flights that the Zagatka Foundation, owned by Álvaro de Orleans, paid him between 2014 and 2018 and for which the emeritus king has just paid the treasury 4,395,901 euros, as indicated to EL PAÍS sources close to the regularization process. The deadline to respond expires within nine days.

Javier Sánchez Junco, lawyer for the King Emeritus, has requested in writing to Märten Geiger, director of the Zagatka Foundation, all the documentation related to the flights for which Juan Carlos I has paid and their accreditation, since his client did not have this information. The lawyer has claimed the exact amount of the same and the travel expenses, extracts from the account of the foundation in a Swiss bank, general information about Zagatka, its regulations, NIF and commercial register, among other details of its activities.

The request of the Tax Agency has taken place days after Javier Sánchez Junco presented his client’s declaration electronically and is part of the normal verification process, according to a source from the Treasury.

The Zagatka Foundation modified its statutes on June 17 and since then its council has been made up of Märten Geiger and Guido Meier, according to the regulations consulted by this newspaper. They must respond and provide Juan Carlos I’s lawyer with all the information that the Treasury demands from him.

Previously, the director of the foundation was the lawyer Dante Canónica, the same one who directed the Lucum Foundation, where the 65 million were received in favor of Juan Carlos I that ended up in a Corinna Larsen account in Nassau (Bahamas).

In the new Zagatka regulation, Orleans, a distant cousin of the king emeritus, suppressed Juan Carlos I and his three sons as beneficiaries. Now, it is only him and one of his children. Orleans assured a year ago in an interview with this newspaper in Geneva that he paid for the flights of the king emeritus to protect his privacy and to follow his family’s tradition of helping the Spanish monarchy.