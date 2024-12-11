The PSOE wins time and once again promises to extend the tax to its left-wing partners without the endorsement of the Catalan and Basque right
From the ministry, they recognize that they cannot perform “miracles” or “convince anyone” to approve the tax.
The Government fails in its attempt to seat Junts and PNV in the negotiating commission for the tax on large energy companies as promised to Podemos, according to them, in exchange for the ‘yes’ of the purples to the fiscal package in Congress. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Treasury #Podemos #fail #attempt #Junts #PNV #negotiate #energy #tax
Leave a Reply