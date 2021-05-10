The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has made it clear that the Government will not touch taxes until economic growth reaches pre-pandemic levels. The estimates that the Executive manages in the Recovery Plan sent to Brussels is that this growth reaches the end of 2022, so they plan to launch the tax reform the following year. However, Montero clarified on Monday that this date is only referential and that the implementation of the reforms will always follow the rhythm that marks the recovery. “If GDP does not reach the pre-crisis level by the end of 2022, the calendar for activating the fiscal measures that appears in the Recovery Plan would be delayed.” In other words, the tax reform may arrive later than 2023.

“We are not going to implement any measure that puts the recovery at risk,” insisted the minister during an appearance to explain the fiscal components of the Recovery Plan. With this premise, for the moment the main tax figures of the system will not be touched, such as the Income Tax, Societies, VAT or even Heritage. Montero also assured that this possibility of moving the calendars to match them with the evolution of the economy is “well known”, and also accepted, by Brussels.

From the Ministry they also defend the “total independence” of the group of experts that until February 2022 will analyze the best formulas to improve the State’s collection capacity. Montero acknowledged that in addition to the expected minimum rate for companies, Europe has shown interest in other figures and benefits such as reduced and super-reduced VAT. “We do not plan to raise it, but if Europe insists and considers that there is an abusive use compared to other countries, we will have to listen,” the minister explained.

Protection for the middle class?



Despite the fact that the Government has always defended that the revision of taxes does not have to imply a rise in taxes, the truth is that the measures proposed in the Recovery Plan point to this path as a formula to reduce the tax gap between Spain and Europe, with figures such as personal income tax among the least efficient in the region in terms of collection.

In addition to the new environmental taxes, the Tobin Tax or Google Tax that will be launched this year, the Executive’s plan also points to measures such as the rise in the diesel tax, the registration tax or the controversial pay per use on the roads, as well as the elimination of incentive for joint taxation. But Montero insists that “the fiscal changes in no case will fall on the middle and working class, it is about gaining progressiveness.” In this sense, he criticized the discourse of some formations on tax matters, arguing that “lower taxes and put your hand … that cannot be.”

Montero also took advantage of his intervention to confirm that the Government will return to the autonomous communities the controversial VAT settlement of 2017, after the Supreme Court has issued a ruling in favor of Castilla y León and this same Monday in Galicia. The Treasury explains that the measure will be extended to the rest of the communities “when the State Attorney deems it appropriate.” “It seems good to me that they claim the execution of the sentence, but that they clarify what they are going to use the money for,” said Montero. “Will they use it to reduce the deficit caused because they were not paid?” He insisted, recalling that the regional governments closed that year with a 0.6% deficit, double the expected 0.3%, and some of them did so. attributed to that lower liquidation.