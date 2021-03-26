The new financial transaction tax, popularly known as Tobin tax, not ready to roll yet. The tribute came into effect on January 16, but its first settlement, which was to be in February, was delayed to April due to the fact that its regulatory development had yet to close. Now, a little more than two weeks after the opening of the period to present self-assessments – scheduled for April 10 – the Treasury has decided to delay the deadlines again because the regulation is still in the consultative phase, as confirmed by sources familiar with the process.

Rate Tobin It will tax with 0.2% the sale of shares of Spanish companies with a market capitalization of more than 1,000 million euros. The taxpayers, that is, those who will have to pay the tax, are the financial intermediaries that carry out the acquisition, and the purchase of shares of SMEs and unlisted companies will not be taxed. The Government, according to the General State Budgets for 2021, intends to collect with this new figure about 850 million euros.

The financial transaction tax will be paid on a monthly basis and the period for submitting the model is from 10 to 20 of the month following the corresponding settlement period. The Treasury had already decided in January to postpone the first payment – corresponding to that month, but which was to be made in February – because the fine print on the operation of this new tax was not yet ready. Now, the situation has been repeated: the tax regulation, which must receive a definitive green light in the Council of Ministers, is still not ready.

The fact that the deadlines for submitting the settlements are delayed again does not imply, however, that the obligations for taxpayers are suspended. Simply, the payments for each month so far this year will be made in one fell swoop.

On December 16, before the tax came into effect, the Tax Agency identified the listed companies whose shares had a capitalization of more than 1,000 million euros as of that date. In total, 56 companies, including Inditex, Iberdrola or Banco Santander. Starting this year, the cut-off date for selecting firms with capitalization greater than 1,000 million will be December 1.

‘Google rate’

The tax on certain digital services or Google rate It also came into force on January 16 and its first payment, scheduled for April, was postponed for the same reason: its regulatory development was not yet ready. In this case, the settlements will be quarterly, and the Treasury has delayed the first payment to July – then the first two quarters will be paid. For now, this date remains, and Google and Amazon have already announced that they will pass the tax on to Ads customers and platform sellers, respectively.

The Government foresees that this tax, which will tax services such as online advertising, intermediation at 3% on-line and the sale of data generated by the user during their activity, contributed to the public coffers about 968 million this year. It will only be paid by companies with global revenues greater than 750 million and a turnover in Spain of more than three million.

The Minister of Finance, however, has promised to modify this figure if and when the global digital tax in which the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) works is ready. The body intended to approve it last year, but the arrival of the pandemic and the resignation of the previous US administration of Donald Trump to continue in the negotiations frustrated its objective.