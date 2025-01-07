The Treasury advances the start of the 2024 Income and Asset Declaration Campaign to April 2

The 2024 Income and Wealth Campaign will start on April 2 with the presentation of returns online, according to the Tax Agency’s taxpayer calendar collected by Europa Press. The Tax Agency thus advances the start of the Income Campaign, which last year started on April 3 and the previous year on April 11.

According to the calendar published and collected by Europa Press, the Campaign will run until June 30, 2025. From May 6 to June 30, 2025, the Tax Agency will be able to prepare the taxpayer’s declaration by telephone — the request Appointment will be available from April 29 to June 27–.

It will be between June 2 and 30, 2025 when the Tax Agency will be able to prepare taxpayers’ declarations in person at its offices, with an appointment request from May 29 to June 27. However, it must be taken into account that the submission period for declarations with results to be entered and direct debit ends on June 25.

The unemployed must make a declaration

One of the most relevant developments for this year is that unemployed beneficiaries of unemployment benefits will have to submit their income tax return, regardless of whether or not they meet the minimum amount to do so, as was required until now.

Until this year, the unemployed who received the benefit, like any salaried employee, were not obliged to submit the declaration if they did not obtain income greater than 22,000 euros per year or more than 15,000 euros if they had two or more payers and one of them had paid more than 1,500 euros annually.

Also new this year, the amount for second or more payers from which it is mandatory to submit the income tax return rises to 2,500 euros, compared to the 1,500 euros that operated until now.

As last year, the self-employed, regardless of their income, and the beneficiaries of the Minimum Living Income (IMV) will also be required to submit the declaration.

The latest closing data for the 2023 Personal Income Tax (IRPF 2023) reflect that the Tax Agency has returned 12,907 million euros to 15,852,000 taxpayers.

In this way, as of December 30, 97.4% of the number of refunds requested have been made and 94.9% of the amounts corresponding to those requests have been paid, in line with the previous year.

The Tax Agency highlights that at the end of the year there is a “strong year-on-year increase” in refunds paid (+7.9% in number and +14.5% in amount), consistent with the evolution of refund requests submitted. by taxpayers.

In turn, as of these dates a total of 24,131,000 declarations have been submitted, 4.9% more than the previous year, of which 67.5% (16,279,000) have results to be returned and 6,239. 000, with balance to be deposited.