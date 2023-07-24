The Chinese newspaper “South China Morning Post”, based in Hong Kong, stated in a report, Monday, that China hastened to open its doors to dozens of them, especially in the field of electronic chips and artificial intelligence technology, and provided them with what is necessary to complete their research to benefit from their expertise.

And the same newspaper previously mentioned in a previous report that China is facing major crises in the chip industry, as factories have begun to close due to a lack of materials needed for this industry that Washington has banned from exporting to Beijing, as well as a shortage of human resources.

Two experts in information technology for “Sky News Arabia” monitor how the old rivalry between Moscow and Beijing turned into cooperation that could lead to a broad alliance, and they talk about their vision of the limits that this alliance will reach in the chip market.

alliance after rivalry

The newspaper says about attracting Russian scientists, as well as cooperation between Beijing and Moscow in the field of chips:

From the first moment, China moved to attract distinguished Russian scientists, appointed some of them in its laboratories, and provided them with the necessary tools to work on quantum and encryption algorithms.

With regard to cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, most Russian laboratories used to obtain their equipment from the West, but they have resorted to China in recent years.

US sanctions against China and Russia created a new link between the two countries, and Beijing asked its scientists to cooperate closely with their Russian counterparts, and opened the doors of its laboratories to them, especially after they faced difficulties in carrying out their research inside Russia, due to the suspension of the supply of necessary equipment from the West to them.

Washington, in turn, imposed pressure to limit this cooperation, but it failed.

This cooperation will lead to mutually beneficial technological and scientific alliances with other countries, breaking Washington’s control over this industry.

Inevitable cooperation

And about how Beijing exploits the opportunity of deteriorating US-Russian relations to strengthen the chip industry on its soil, Abdul Rahman Dawood, an expert in information technology, says:

Before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Russian scientists had a great position in the American technological community, so that dozens held important positions in huge technology companies.

Russian scientists also had a role in making chips in the United States, but not enough to allow sensitive data to be leaked.

After the start of the war, dozens of scientists and skilled workers left the United States, some without even settling their financial dues, because of the sanctions against Russia.

This happened in conjunction with the suffocating blockade imposed by the United States on China, to limit the access of advanced technology in the field of chips and artificial intelligence to it.

From here, Beijing moved quickly, and asked the Russian government to use the expertise of its scientists, and indeed communicated with them.

In the past, there was competition between China and Russia in this field, but now cooperation is inevitable.

In the end, we cannot be certain that this alliance will achieve what is required, but it will bring the distances closer.

treasury of secrets

As for the weight of these Russian scientists in relation to Beijing, information technology expert Youssef Aser says: