Sharjah (Union)

In continuation of the efforts aimed at connecting society with sources of knowledge in various disciplines and branches, the House of Wisdom in Sharjah launched the second phase of the “Wisdom Treasury” project at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, with the aim of making its cultural and cognitive experience available to the public on a wider scale, and bringing it closer to them through a distinguished collection of books specialised in the fields of archaeology, space, tourism, Egyptology, and other titles of interest to researchers, archaeologists, and travel and trip enthusiasts.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), inaugurated this phase, which comes within the initiative of the House of Wisdom to link a number of specialized libraries in Shurooq’s various destinations to the House of Wisdom, which gives the public the opportunity to browse books in each destination, while allowing subscribers to the House of Wisdom membership to browse digital titles electronically and borrow and return paper books via smart platforms specially designed in each destination of the project. The House of Wisdom supervises linking them to its main library and enriching their contents with relevant sources in all specializations.

Building a future generation

Commenting on the launch of the “Wisdom Cabinet” at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer said: “This initiative reflects our keenness to participate in supporting the Emirate of Sharjah’s drive towards building a future generation that is scientifically and cognitively empowered. We see the Wisdom Cabinet at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre as an embodiment of the concept of integrated tourist and social destinations that include multiple options for learning, knowledge and spending enjoyable and useful times in one destination.”

The “Wisdom Treasury” offers the audience of the Mleiha Archaeological Centre a variety of paper and digital titles in several languages, including Arabic, English, French, German, Malayalam, Tamil and Chinese, in addition to titles in Braille, which guarantees readers of all ages a rich experience in various branches of knowledge inspired by the holdings of the centre, which contains antiquities dating back to the Stone Age, Bronze Age and Iron Age, through the pre-Islamic era, and successive Islamic eras, in addition to astronomy, Egyptology, culture and literature, with a selection of diverse stories and picture books for children.

“The opening of the Wisdom Library at Mleiha Centre comes within the vision of the House of Wisdom to promote knowledge and culture and provide it in various places across the Emirate of Sharjah, by allowing visitors to historical, cultural, artistic and tourist destinations and sites in the emirate to view a wide range of books and sources that suit their interests and are in line with the spirit of the place where they are located, so that the Wisdom Library is a rich and integrated experience of tangible and intangible heritage and reflects Sharjah’s identity and its cultural experience spanning decades,” said Marwa Al Aqroubi.

The House of Wisdom launched the first phase of this project at Maraya Art Centre through a specialized library that allowed the public interested in arts and creativity to benefit from a wide range of specialized sources and titles. It intends to launch the third phase in the heart of Sharjah early next year, based on its firm belief in the importance of the library’s role in promoting the culture of society and spreading knowledge among its members.