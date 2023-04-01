- The petrified forest is scattered over a distance of more than 900 kilometers, extending from the north of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to near the city of Wadi Halfa in the far north of the country, a group of petrified trees that are located on an area of 4,500 acres; That is, more than 400 km.
- The history of this forest, according to unconfirmed accounts, dates back to about 130 million years.
- Those petrified trees are concentrated; more in a forest of about 61 acres in the archaeological area of Al-Kurru, about 200 kilometers from Khartoum; It is believed that it holds amazing historical facts and secrets.
risk of losing treasure
- However, these fossilized trees have witnessed a significant decrease in the recent period. Because of the encroachment on them and their use as aesthetic pieces that decorate the entrances of luxurious buildings in a number of cities in the country; Which prompted experts and specialists to warn of the possibility of losing this archaeological treasure, which bears indications that the climate change we are currently experiencing is not the result of the past few years, but rather began tens of millions of years ago.
Jungle truth
- Accounts differ about the nature and appearance of that forest; While some point out that the petrification of its trees was the result of climatic changes that struck the country tens of millions of years ago; Another narration indicates that the forest petrification was caused by a meteorite falling in the area, but it is not known exactly when it occurred.
- Most opinions agree that the emergence of this forest to the surface again began in the nineties of the last century after the desert encroachment caused the displacement of the sand that covered it.
- Abdul Rahman Ali, an expert in archaeology and advisor to the UNESCO, confirms that these fossilized trees are the result of the transformation of the climate of northern Sudan from a very cold climate to a hot desert climate. Where the area was a large ocean that turned with the passage of time into swamps in which trees gave birth, then those swamps turned into a barren desert, which led to the petrification of those trees.
- Ali told Sky News Arabia that these fossilized forests are of great historical and archaeological importance, and their study could lead to amazing discoveries that could change the face of the entire region.
- The UNESCO advisor stresses the need to pay quick attention to protecting this petrified forest, which could constitute an important tourist and historical resource for the country.
Scientific and historical implications
- According to the expert and professor of forest sciences at Sudanese universities, Talaat Dafa Allah Abdel-Majid; This forest is of great importance and can lead to indicators of great scientific and historical significance.
Abdel Wajid told Sky News Arabia that studies and research related to this forest are very scarce. However, he points to the need for cooperation between the Forestry and Antiquities Authority to reach the characteristics and specifications of fossilized trees, lay the foundations necessary for preserving them, collect data and provide the necessary requirements for registering them as a national and world heritage site at UNESCO.
- Abdel-Majid stresses that the age of this forest cannot be determined, or precisely determined. and that knowing the age of trees is through growth rings; But since these are petrified trees, it is difficult to apply this method.
- With general agreement on its historical importance; Environmental activists called on the state to protect this forest and turn it into a natural reserve, due to the characteristics that the fossilized trees in it bear that indicate the presence of trees such as pine and other trees that only grow in cold regions.
