In the middle of June Harald from Norway (86 years old) kissed Danish soil. The king had barely had time to put both feet in Copenhagen, on his official trip to the neighboring country after his last visit to the hospital due to his health problems, when he was stamped before Queen Margarita of Denmark (83 years old), cane in hand Once upright, and with the help of the two crutches on which she relies to walk, both monarchs hugged each other as best they could and began to laugh. Harald from Norway is not up for much jogging this summer. Years of escaping are a thing of the past. In fact, this year he did not embark on the yacht in which the Royal Family toured the fjords, only the crown princes Haakon and Mette-Marit did. But he did leave Oslo to spend a few days at the Bygdø farm, one of the three summer residences he has.

Nestled on an island with a name as unpronounceable as the house in question, the palace was built in the Middle Ages as a monastery and it was at the beginning of the last century when the Nordic kings began to use it as a vacation spot. But with a but. That’s where Harald rests, because he really enjoys his vacations on the island of Tjøme, a place also chosen by many Norwegians to enjoy the beach (a few degrees) and practice water sports. There the kings Harald and Sonia built their holiday refuge in 1992. And there they find peace.

The third summer residence, Oscarshall, a whim of Norwegian Gothic Revival architecture, sits on a cliff on the Bydoy Peninsula, where the views rival the art within. This is where King Harald hosts receptions and soirees at this time of year. It will be necessary to see the desire, and strength, that the monarch has for a party.

What is sung is that the children of Harald and Sonia will organize their vacations on their own. As they have been doing, on the other hand, for decades. On the one hand, the eldest daughter, Marta Luisa, who, on her way to turning 52, has just embarked on a reality show, ‘La caza’, which will premiere in October and in which four celebrity couples are persecuted by a team of investigators to capture them. Her adventure partner will be an influencer Tinashe Williamson. The shaman Durek Verret, his current partner and her fiancé, will see it on television.

Let him get to work



Perhaps the Nordic princess has asked her sister-in-law Mette-Marit for advice, who in her previous life, before stepping foot in the palace, starred in the Norwegian version of something like Women and Men and vice versa. Leaving behind the crazy life, the wife of the heir to the crown, Haakon, enjoys a more or less sweet moment. Controlled pulmonary fibrosis that was diagnosed in 2018, a chronic and degenerative disease, her popularity in recent months makes her breathe easy. There are no longer any voices in Norway calling for him to get to work.

He has contributed a lot to his father-in-law’s 85th birthday celebrations and, above all, Princess Ingrid’s coming of age. Far away are percentages that did not exceed two digits of popularity; Now they are close to 70%. Perhaps that is why this year in which Haakon has just celebrated his 50th birthday and Mette-Marit will do it on August 19, they will be very careful not to star in a scandal this summer. And understand by scandal the chosen vacation spot. Or, above the place, public exposure.

For years, the crown princes had rented a house on the island of Dvergsøya, in southern Norway. There the little ones of the family were seen growing up. Last year was the last. Perhaps now they decide to join the kings Harald and Sonia in the holidays in one of the summer residences of the crown. Although it is most likely that, seeing the precedents, they put land in the middle. And it is not ruled out that they find their bodies on a Spanish beach. They have already been seen by Mallorca, by Formentera, also by Conil. And in Mexico and in the Maldives. They may not be the most traveling European princes, but they are the ones who always get caught.