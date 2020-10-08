The itinerant and solidarity grocery store “Hello Camille“made that day there stop in the village of Bourguignon-lès-Morey. Here, all shops have disappeared for a long time. The inhabitants are forced to travel at least 13 kilometers to do their shopping.

The truck is greeted with great enthusiasm by the villagers who can buy fresh and seasonal produce. It is currently a test carried out until November. But if the success is confirmed this service, offered by the associative network ADMR, will be perpetuated.