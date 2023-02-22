‘Los comediantes del pueblo’ are preparing to return to the screens and give joy to hundreds of Peruvians like in the 90s.

latin bet on them again traveling comedians like in the 90s, when it hosted the comedians in the program “El show de los comedians peddlers”. La República contacted the Latina press area to confirm the news. Apparently, the new program of the San Felipe channel would be broadcast on Saturday nights. If so, the new format would compete with “JB en ATV” and “El Reventonazo de la Chola”.

Latina welcomes traveling comedians back

“The channel has a new grid that is becoming more solid because a new talent program is coming up that we are going to announce this weekend and it is called ‘Duelo de campeones’. Also, a talkshow is coming, a cooking reality that is not a different proposal, very funny, and humor returns to Latina on Saturdays, with a proposal by street comedians. The return to the national production of soap operas is also coming,” said Luis Guillermo Camacho, the content and programming manager, in dialogue with Trome.

Walking comedians will return to the screens of Latina.

Latina bets on “clean television”

The manager himself also referred to the entertainment commitment that is about to be released. As he commented, the contents of Latina do not depend on the rating.

“It is a channel that does not want to destroy families, in which it is not criticized if you have more or less weight, or if you put something else on your cheek. Not that. Here we have clean, healthy television. We make positive entertainment (…) The show program can exist, but it depends on how you approach it. We give it an informative approach like other countries do. Here, for some reason, they like morbidity more than information and we are not going to do morbidity, ”she said.