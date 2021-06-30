On the coast of Galicia, late 2002, the Prestige ship receives damage to its structure, causing the gradual vomiting of the oil that it transports to Singapore.

After the call for help from the Greek captain in charge, the ship manages to keep moving with auxiliary machines and tug boats. Cape Touriñan is approaching, where the black trail of pollution that it leaves is expected to end.

Then comes the inevitable: the engines are turned off and there is little to do before the boat sinks along with the possibilities of saving the sea, and therefore the marine fauna, and therefore the fishermen, and therefore a an important part of the sense of life of the Galician community.

By chance of fate, a few weeks after the accident I came to live in Madrid, where the revelation of hidden financial and political interests, as well as the negligence of the authorities in the face of misfortune, had already made a dent.

A civil movement had also emerged in collaboration with the communities affected by the spill. Every week hundreds of volunteers traveled to the Galician coast to take part in cleaning the tar from the beaches.

In order to support, I went there with my friend, the journalist Raymundo Pérez Arellano. I remember the impact of the dark stain that permeated the entire coast with death; However, what I remember the most is the intensity with which the recently arrived travelers worked in an organized way with local fishermen and farmers in the rehabilitation that was carried out outside of inefficient and corrupt authorities.

What radiated in the midst of the tragedy was something humane and motivating. At the door of a humble pension that welcomed volunteers from abroad, the following was warned: “Here the traveler finds what he brings.” Despite the material limitations of the place and the adversities of the situation, outsiders used to find the hope with which they arrived.

I thought about this when I returned to Galicia documenting the maritime journey of the 421 Squadron of the EZLN: in the powerful traveling sense of the original Zapatista peoples and what they will find on the path they have started in Europe to rehabilitate the contemporary world in crisis.

