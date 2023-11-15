Russian tourism operators record isolated cancellations of tours to Egypt after the release of the TEZ TOUR company about the forced cessation of the flight program to the country on blocks of charter flights from November 26. Izvestia was informed about this on November 15 by the press service of the travel service Sletat.ru.

“Sletat.ru records isolated cancellations of tours to Egypt. However, the vast majority of clients do not change their vacation plans in this country; moreover, in the first half of November, the direction leads the top sales with a share of applications of 27.5% of their total number for the company – similar figures were a year ago,” representatives said sites.

Moreover, compared to the last two weeks, the number of bookings increased by 8%, they added. According to the service, every second traveler plans to go on vacation before the end of the month, another 20% of requests are for arrivals in December. It is clarified that only one tour operator reported an adjustment to the flight program, while the remaining flights are scheduled as usual.

TEZ TOUR reported to Izvestia earlier that day about the premature forced termination of the flight program on blocks of charter flights in the Egyptian direction. The company’s decision was associated with the rapid escalation of the situation in the Middle East, as well as with a decrease in the profitability of the area over the past months for a number of reasons.

For all canceled tours with included air travel on Red Wings airline blocks with departures starting from November 26 and beyond, the company will return the money, the press service said. The flight program will be resumed after external circumstances and the market situation have stabilized.

At the same time, tour operator ANEX Tour told Izvestia that adjustments to the flight program are taking place as usual, and no cancellations are planned. The head of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), Maya Lomidze, told Izvestia that information about similar measures by other travel companies has not been received at the moment.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.