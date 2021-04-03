If 2020 was a very difficult year for world tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the first months of 2021 the travel industry suffered further setbacks with countries that once again tightened travel restrictions due to the outbreaks of Covid-19.

The perspective for the rest of the year it remains uncertain, after a start with sharp declines in the number of arrivals, according to the latest edition of the Barometer of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Mandatory testing, quarantines and, in some cases, the total closure of borders, hampered the resumption of international travel.

January 2021 had an 87% drop in the arrival of international tourists. Photo REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski

In Argentina we have seen a reduction in flights to some international destinations and, in the last week, the suspension of air operations from Brazil, Chile and Mexico

In addition, the arrival of vaccines and his administration was generally slower than expected, further delaying the restart of tourism.

The first data

The devastating impact of the pandemic on global tourism continues into 2021, with data showing a drop in January of 87% of the number of international tourist arrivals compared to 2020.

In the midst of the pandemic, an outdoor respite in the parks of Paris. Photo AP Photo / Thibault Camus

Meanwhile, the UNWTO maintains its call for “a greater coordination between countries with respect to travel protocols that allow the safe reactivation of tourism and avoid another year of losses for the sector “.

All regions of the world have been hit hard. Asia and the Pacific (-96%), the region that continues to have the highest level of restrictions, saw the largest decline in international arrivals in January.

Europe and Africa both suffered an 85% decline in arrivals, while the Middle East had an 84% drop.

International arrivals to the American continent fell by 77% in January, following somewhat better results in the last quarter of 2020.

“The international community must take strong and urgent action to ensure a more promising 2021. There are many millions of people and companies that depend on it, “said UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili.

A view of New York from the Hudson Yards Edge Lookout. Photo: REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs

“Better coordination between countries and the harmonization of travel and health protocols are essential to restore confidence in tourism,” he added with an eye toward the next summer in the northern hemisphere.

Rebound possibilities

With a 32% of the total destinations in the world completely closed international tourists in early February, UNWTO expects the first months of 2021 to be difficult for global tourism.

Based on current trends, UNWTO forecasts that international tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2021 will be 85% lower than in the same period in 2019.

That would mean a loss of around 260 million international arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels.

One of the terminals at Charles-de-Gaulle airport, in France. Photo REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

With an eye to the future, the UNWTO outlines two scenarios for 2021, which consider a possible rebound in international travel in the second half of the year.

They are based on various factors, but especially on the lifting of restrictions, the success of vaccination programs and the introduction of harmonized protocols, such as the green digital certificate prepared by the European Commission.

The first scenario indicates a rebound in July, which would lead to a 66% increase in international arrivals by 2021 compared to the all-time lows of 2020.

In that case, arrivals would still be 55% below those recorded in 2019.

The second scenario considers a possible rebound in September, which would lead to a 22% increase in the number of arrivals compared to the previous year.

In that case, we would be facing a figure that would be 67% lower than that of 2019.