The Castilian and Leonese Federation of Travel Agencies (FECLAV) will denounce by the contentious-administrative route to the Social Services Management of Castilla y León, so it considers “unfair, injustious and discriminatory practices to this sector in the 60s Club program, which ensures 99 percent of the community companies are left out for the demanding requirements.

This was announced by the president of the Federation, Jerónimo Fernández, accompanied by the first vice president of the Spanish Confederation of Travel Agencies (CEAV), José Manuel Lastra, at a press conference in which he has expressed the discomfort of the Castilian sector and Leon of travel agencies -form by some 400 companies – For the award of this program aimed at almost 30,000 people With a total amount of about 35 million, EP reports.

Fernández considers that the situation that occurs with the award of the Social Travel Program of the 60s Club by the Social Services Management is “inadmissible” because 99 percent of community agencies are excluded -only 21 have been chosen – by imposing requirements to opt for award such as having at least three employees or presenting guarantees between 30 and 50 percent of the global amount of the trip.

Specifically, he pointed out that these amounts could go from 120,000 or 150,000 euros that would have to endorse in the case of cheapest trips, whose total amount would be 400,000 euros to a national destination for 1,000 people, up to 750,000 on an international trip whose award price is 1.5 million.

In addition, he has influenced that Travel agencies is possibly one of the most regulated sectors that exists and with a greater contribution of guarantees that occur before the tourist authorities of the relevant autonomous community, in this case before Castilla y León, where you have to contribute an endorsement of 100,000 euros to be able to exercise the activity, so that asking for another supplementary in this case makes many companies cannot opt.

Attempts to improve

Fernández explained that This exclusive situation It remains despite the repeated attempts of the Federation in recent years to establish a “constructive” dialogue to improve the program for a “greater inclusion, transparency and equity” in the hiring of these services without any response has been obtained.

In addition, he recalled that they had a meeting for a long time in which they transferred the problem, with which they have been, “and His words were that they were going to look at him “but they have seen that there has been no response. In this sense, he has clarified that the situation affects the economic and social fabric of the community, in addition to the agencies that provide their services to the “important” group of older people, which are not allowed to go to advise their trusted travel agency of their city and their people.

Fernández, who has extolled the broad tourism sector with highly trained professionals who offer quality services, has warned that Sand “severely and medium -sized companies” severely ” that represent “the heart” of the sector.

For this reason, the Federation has decided to denounce in line management with its firm commitment in the defense of a “fair, equal and that give opportunities to all companies in the sector” and has warned that they will not cease their efforts until the “full inclusion” of the travel agencies of Castilla y León in this program is guaranteed. “Ensuring that the economic and social benefit that it generates remains in our land and contributes to the development of our community,” he added.

The president of the Autonomous Federation has expressed the confidence that this complaint, after the administrative silence received to an appeal already presented, serves to “correct” the situation and restore “equity” in access to this important social program.

In addition, it has influenced that one of the issues they ask for is that people traveling with the 60s club can inform and reserve their trip to travel agencies That they consider, “within their province, their city, their people”, and that they are treated by a trusted professional and with whom they feel comfortable and advise them, since with the current model they have to go to the awarded physical agency, regardless of whether they have offices elsewhere.

No dialogue

For his part, the vice president of CEAV, José Manuel Lastra, has expressed his support for the Federation before a “latent and palmaria” reality that is the fact that Something “should not be doing well” When a very small number of travel agencies are the only ones that can participate in the program and have always offered to dialogue and discuss to improve.

Lastra recalled that they ask for dialogue with all public bodies, in this case the Board, because they consider that well -understood and well -organized social tourism “can be beneficial for all”, both for the elderly and stop the sector, but You cannot be had as a “stone guest” and not allow important issues to be nuanced.

On the contrary, he believes that there are three injured entities, both the sector that is not allowed actively to participate; the user himself, which is prevented from accessing his near agency; and, “of course”, to the territory itself, since “it is greatly surprising” that In a program of 40 destinations there are none linked to the community Despite the cultural, artistic and nature heritage it has.

Lastra has pointed out that these social programs develop in a couple of communities and there they have tried to transfer their opinion “always for benefit” of the sector, the user and also the territory. Although they are not fully in accordance with what is done in other autonomous communities, “at least”, in most cases greater participation of the tissue of travel agencies is allowed. “In that sense I think it is better than here, although we also consider that there are other aspects to improve,” he added.