The sector of the travel agencies of the Region of Murcia have taken their claims before the Regional Assembly. Dressed in black and carrying a coffin representing the “death” situation that the sector is experiencing have brought their claims before the regional parliament.

The travel agencies have demanded “a series of aid” that allows them “to survive until September or October”, as explained by David Blasco, president of the Murcia Association of Travel Agencies (Amuravi), one of the organizations calling for this protest.

The protesters took their protests this Friday to “coincide with the debate on the Reactivate Plan that was taking place at that time in the hemicycle.” This circumstance has led to representatives of the protesters being received by the different parliamentary groups.

On this last point, Blasco has confessed “Leave moderately satisfied” for the different motions that will be made within this plan and that would help the travel agencies sector, although the president of Amuravi insists that «what the five parliamentary groups must do is all row in the same direction to help the dying sector.

Among the measures demanded by travel agencies are “the VAT drop to 4% or that there are coercion insurance ”. As well as, “a plan of financial aid that allows us to reach the next month of October”, since they trust that for that month there may be mobility again that allows travel agencies to work.

In fact, Blasco pointed out that they are considering “taking actions against the regional and central government if the sector does not receive some kind of boost from the administrations.”

Situation of the sector



The representation of the burial in front of the Assembly had its reason. As reported by the sector “About 40% of travel agencies have drawn the blind”. In addition, these businesses are dealing with claims and other contingencies “with money from our pockets and zero income since March 2020,” so “This is the death of the sector if we do not receive some kind of help”said one of the protesters.

In this sense, the president of Amuravi assured that “100% of the workforce of travel agencies is in an ERTE”. In addition, Blasco confirmed that “the uncertainty means that many owners cannot ensure whether or not they will be able to rescue part of their employees.” And, as he pointed out, “between 30 or 40% of travel agencies have drawn the blind.”