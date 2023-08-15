Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 8:25 p.m.



Paco Martínez, a specialist in Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery, will no longer lead Murcia’s medical services after more than ten years in office. In fact, this doctor in Medicine and Surgery who holds the head of the Upper Limbs and Sports Traumatology section in La Arrixaca, replaced doctors Ripoll and De Prado in 2012.

He held this position altruistically backed by his previous experience in clubs such as Ciudad de Murcia, ElPozo or UCAM CB Murcia, among others. In addition, he is Head of the Sports Medicine Unit at the Mesa del Castillo Hospital and a national teaching member of his specialty, occupations that have prevented him from accepting the club’s proposal to be present at all matches away from Nueva Condomina and in the entire of the training sessions of the first team.

In addition, this traumatologist born in Molina de Segura (1967) also dedicates part of his time to humanitarian work such as traveling to operate on children in various parts of Africa, India or South America, among other places.

Godoy, an old acquaintance



His place will be taken by Santiago Godoy (Fuerteventura, 1955), a doctor who already worked at the Grana club in the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, precisely in Paco Martínez’s own team. Godoy worked at the City of Murcia and UCAM, among others.